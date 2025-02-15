Drake and PartyNextDoor drop first collaboration album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U: A Review

Drake and PartyNextDoor's first full-length collaboration album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, was finally delivered to all major streaming platforms on Friday (February 14). The project was distributed via OVO Sound, under an exclusive license to Santa Anna Label Group, Republic Records, and UMG Recordings.

After first being revealed in August 2024, Drake and PND began the official rollout for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, announcing the album title and Valentine's Day release date with an official trailer uploaded to social media on February 3, 2025.

This past week, Drizzy brought out PartyNextDoor during his live show in Melbourne, as part of the ongoing Anita Max Wynn Tour, excitedly sharing his anticipation over their collaboration album, stating:

“I got an album coming out on Feb. 14 with my brother PartyNextDoor. It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, but it’s some turned-up songs for you on there, too, and there’s some personal feelings on there for you. Hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, hopefully y’all can share that experience together.”

A Track-by-Track review of Drake and PartyNextDoor's Valentine's Day '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U'

While this album does mark their first full-length album collaboration, Drake and PartyNextDoor have previously collaborated on hit records like Come and See Me, Preach, Since Way Back, Loyal, and more.

Just a few days before $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's Valentine's Day release, Drizzy revealed the official cover art for the project, which featured the OVO duo wearing oversized fur coats standing in front of the Marilyn Monroe Towers in Canada.

The project hosts 21 full-length records, with guest performances from Pim, Chino Pacas, and Yebba, adding fresh dynamics to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The moody album seemingly revolves around nostalgia, relationships, and passion, fueled by its R&B and pop rap production.

Notable themes explored on Drake and PartyNextDoor's Valentine's Day album have been listed below:

Desire

Intimacy

Relationships

Love

S*x

Loyalty

Faith

Substance Abuse

Alcoholism

Party Culture

Excess

Wealth

Luxury

Philandering

Exclusivity

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

CN TOWER

(Production Credits: Kid Masterpiece, Noel Cadastre, and Prep Bijan)

Track 1 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake and PartyNextDoor kick off $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with a moody reflective record titled CN TOWER, named after the popular communication tower located in Ontario, Canada.

Sampling Lil Wayne's Lollipop, the production on CN TOWER perfectly sets the tone for this album as both artists are found reflecting on themes of love, heartbreak, and loyalty, as seen in lines like:

"I don't have your contact anymore / You blocked me, I lost you, it's a back and forth / Think I even hit your email as a last resort / Did you really read the message that I sent before? / Thought I laid that sh*t out perfect, put it on the floor / Put it on my son, I put it on the Lord / What else can I swear on, girl? There's nothing more"

MOTH BALLS

(Production Credits: Aiona, O Lil Angel, Prep Bijan, PARTYNEXTDOOR, DJ LEWIS, and Eli Brown)

Track 2 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

On MOTH BALLS, Drake and PartyNextDoor deliver a melancholic and reflective record that explores themes of love, self-destruction, and intimacy.

PND's sensual hook heavily contrasts with Drizzy's introspective verses where he revisits past relationships, struggling with personal relationships and fleeting connections because of his superstar status.

"You're doing that thing, you're doing that thing / You're doing that thing, you're doing that thing again / Moving that tongue with that ring again / Treat that star, mention Michelin / She from Michigan, but she taste like water / The cleanest water, ooh, yeah / Clean as this cup," PartyNextDoor sings on 'MOTH BALLS'.

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU

(Production Credits: Kiyoshi, Livewire, London Cyr, Nyan, Reemz, and Vawn)

Track 3 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake opens on SOMETHING ABOUT YOU rapping about a woman he intends on building a serious intimate relationship with, reassuring her about his loyalty throughout Verse 1.

With a moody beat switch, PND closes out the record with effortless melodies, building on themes Drizzy set in the first half of the record.

"You say you wanted to see me later / And your eyes told me you ain't pretendin' / Pull up and pay me a visit / Let's talk about life, I ain't trippin' / Smoke on some weed while I'm sippin' / Vent to me, baby, vеnt to me, baby / Vent to me, baby, vеnt to me, baby / After that, we should get intimate, baby," Drake raps on 'SOMETHING ABOUT YOU'.

CRYING IN CHANEL

(Production Credits: DJ LEWIS and Noel Cadastre)

Track 4 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake goes solo on CRYING IN CHANEL, a record originally previewed on his Instagram in the lead-up to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's release.

The record finds Drizzy revisiting a past relationship, pondering on the impact materialism has had on their love and the emotional turmoil it caused him, as seen in lines like:

"All you got to show for that is sentimental gifts that you just can't part ways with / Even if I replace it / You just can't part ways with it / Say you went through too much for it / You had to fake fall in lovе for it / And it's drivin' me crazy / Sentimental gifts that you just can't part ways with / Yеah"

SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN

(Production Credits: DJ LEWIS, O Lil Angel, and Noel Cadastre)

Track 5 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

On SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN, Drake, and PND seemingly discuss the massive expectations their love interests hold on their relationships, with Drizzy opening on the song's hook claiming he can't save his girl from her trauma since he isn't a superhero.

"Way you talk about your ex, I know it's facts, I feel you (Feel you) / Feel this in one million (A million) / 'Cause I am you, I'm in you (I can feel you) / The way we fu*ked is better than what we DM'd on Insta' (Oh, yeah) / But you expect some ninja (Oh, yeah)," Drake raps on 'SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN'.

DEEPER

(Production Credits: Alex Lustig, FELI CIANO, Room33, and TURRINI)

Track 6 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

PartyNextDoor goes solo on DEEPER, a record first previewed in $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's official trailer, released on February 3, 2025.

The record primarily revolves around PND wishing to spend more time with his love interest, using s*xual innuendos to highlight his intention to build a deeper relationship between him and his girl, as seen in lines like:

"Cause maybe I'm doin' this wrong / Hold on, baby, sit up, put your a** in my palms / And your trust in my arms tonight / Ain't worried 'bout my pride / I'd rather get it right, than wrong tonight / You got me thinkin' deeper (Deeper) / Deeper (Deeper), deeper (Deeper), deeper than I like / I do what I did with you that night," PartyNextDoor's hook on 'DEEPER'.

SMALL TOWN FAME

(Production Credits: Earl on the Beat, GENT!, Bangs (Producer), Ali P, M3rge, Skip2Fame, and Chibu Amajoyi)

Track 7 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then introduced to another Drake solo on SMALL TOWN FAME, where the rapper appears to be emotionally dealing with how, more often than not, the women he truly loves and adores leave him for men less famous than himself.

With an upbeat tempo switch, Drake switches up his flow and creative direction to flex his excessive lifestyle and the various women he's usually surrounded by, as seen in lines like:

"Yеah, PARTY on a paper chase / Poppin' out in Saginaw, poppin' out in Salt Lake / Poppin' out in Arizona / B***h, I feel like Tate McRae / Vanilla ice and white ho*s, straight cake, uh / Ni**as love to talk, man, stack somethin' / Puttin' Charli up her nose, X on her tongue / She been geekin' hard, she done had a Brat summer"

PIMMIE’S DILEMMA (feat. Pim)

(Production Credits: Imovekiloz)

Track 8 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

In a unique turn of events, both Drake and PartyNextDoor decide not to feature on the record titled PIMMIE'S DILEMMA, and instead allow upcoming singer-songwriter Pim to make her mainstream debut on their collaborative album.

Pim's lyricism over the acoustically-charged record is deeply tied to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's theme of love and relationships, as she directs her message of loyalty toward a love interest, singing:

"Please, don't go out with your friends / They don't ever keep you in check / They gon' let you do whatever / And blame it on the liquor, oh / Oh, forgot they for silence, wildin' / Think I don't know about them clubs, uh? / You got strippers that you favor, uh / But you say you don't go out that much"

BRIAN STEELE

(Production Credits: nyan and Harley Arsenault)

Track 9 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake then opens with another solo banger, titled BRIAN STEELE, reportedly named after the lawyer who famously freed Young Thug from the YSL RICO trial in 2024.

Interestingly, the record seems to reference Pim's hook on PIMMIE'S DILEMMA, as Drizzy claims he prefers to hang out with his boys instead of spending time at home with his love interest. BRIAN STEELE also includes several references to the 2024 Rap Beef, as seen in lines like:

"Broski just hit me, said, "Put all the beef on the side," I can't / Mm-mm, I'm heated now, yeah / Ni**as want meet up, talk about sh*t, I'm vegan now / Evil eyes were staring at me and I see it now / Yeah, shout Brian Steel, take off the cuffs, we leavin' now, ayy, what? / You just hit me up like, "W-Y-D?" / Same old sh*t, girl, you know what's up with me / Beefing with boys that we don't ever see"

GIMME A HUG

(Production Credits: Kid Masterpiece, Gordo, LIOHN, Klahr, Simon On The Moon, and Noel Cadastre)

Track 10 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake gives listeners one of his strongest solo rap performances on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with an uptempo record titled Gimme A Hug, where he delivers three individual verses fueled by bars that revolve around the 2024 Rap Beef.

Drizzy shouts out 21 Savage and Melyssa Ford, while also alluding to his intention to move past last year's rap beef, suggesting he's now more focused on making party anthems, as seen in lines like:

"They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t) / Fu*k a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b***hes / Them Nike tights is huggin' on that a** like they missed it / What's up? / Ni**as is hating the boy for sure, the women in love / Walk in the strip club, damn, I missed you ho*s, give me a hug"

RAINING IN HOUSTON

(Production Credits: Kid Masterpiece and Noel Cadastre)

Track 11 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake shows off a more toxic side to relationships on RAINING IN HOUSTON as he recounts women taking him, and the various benefits of being associated with him, for granted, claiming they're addicted to toxicity.

Drizzy highlights how his mood has changed ever since the 2024 Rap Beef, citing the massive influx of hate has left him confused on how to act, as seen in lines like:

"All these tables, booths, you want hookah, my love / I'm pulling strings, sh*t could get acoustic, my love / Corner booth and pineapple juice in your cup / Blicky on us these days, it's a glue stick, my love / I know you always say it's just music, my love / But these guys would die to see me losing, my love / The hate from this year alone is confusing, my love"

LASERS

(Production Credits: 29millions, Niko (Producer), and Scandi)

Track 12 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

On LASERS, Drake and PND deliver sultry melodies over a slow transient R&B production. PartyNextDoor opens on the record seemingly speaking on the admiration he has for his partner and the intimacy they share, before the OVO CEO carries the song to its conclusion.

Drake's verse appears to speak on real-life instances of domestic violence in his love interest's life, as seen in lines like:

"Never thought I'd see the day you cry / 'Til you cried in my arms that night (Yeah) / Said he hit you after that one fight / Closed fist, he's fried, I'm heated / I don't really want to speak about it / I'm brushin' them ni**as soon as we see them / No empathy for them and I mean it"

MEET YOUR PADRE (feat. Chino Pacas)

(Production Credits: DJ LEWIS, JOP, Jose “Meño” De Luna, and O Lil Angel)

Track 13 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake and PartyNextDoor's performance on MEET YOUR PADRE is extremely different from almost every other record included on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, with a very noticeable Spanish production, supported by Mexican singer-songwriter Chino Pacas' feature.

The lyricism on the record seemingly addresses Drake and PND's intimate relationships with Latino women. The OVO CEO even sang in Spanish at various points during MEET YOUR PADRE's runtime.

"Mi amor, I'm not one that you can ignore / I want your phone número, por favor / I see your body is like Coca-Cola / I'll come and pick you up in Testarossa, ayy / You're busy now, but can I see you after? / Or maybe tomorrow, gyal, it no matter / Take you to Santos, we can dance bachata (Mira, mira)"

NOKIA

(Production Credits: Elkan)

Track 14 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

On Nokia, Drake teams up with rapper/producer Elkan for a vibrant bouncy record fueled by poppy synths and an electro-pop production.

The record primarily revolves around themes of fame, desire, status, party culture, and exclusivity, with Drake seeming more distracted as the number of intimate relationships with women in his life has increased over the years.

"Let me see you do your dance, let me see you twirl / Shakin' a** in the club with your homegirls / Take a pic for the 'Gram, show the whole world (Show the whole world), yeah / Is that your bestie? / I'ma ice both of y'all like Gretzky / I'ma at you like bless me / Hit the dance floor, get nasty, impress me"

DIE TRYING (feat. Yebba)

(Production Credits: Jordan Ullman)

Track 15 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake introduces listeners to an upbeat love song titled DIE TRYING, whose lively production is supported by PartyNextDoor's effortless melodies.

The record appears to highlight Drake's conflict with realism and idealism, best evidenced in his first verse where he recounts a conversation with his father, Dennis Graham, who appears to have a more cynical outlook on relationships.

"I got no dog left in the fight / The bark don't match the bite / Me and my old man, we just get fu*ked up every night / He said, "Son, these ho*s just don't love you" / I said, "I'll keep that in mind" / Those ain't words to live by, wouldn't call that sound advice / Our future doesn't sound too bright / But I just nod and say, "You're right," I do," Drake sings on 'DIE TRYING'.

SOMEBODY LOVES ME

(Production Credits: DJ LEWIS, O Lil Angel, and Wondra030)

Track 16 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

PartyNextDoor shines on SOMEBODY LOVES ME as he carries the song with a moody hook, supported by energetic 808s and a thick R&B production. Drake opens on the second verse building on themes of love, solitude, faith, and loyalty.

"Yeah, yeah / Somebody who loves me in the buildin' / Somebody who feel me in the buildin' (Oh, oh, oh) / We throw fifty thou' to the ceiling, oh yeah / I know there's somebody who loves me / Somebody who really loves me (Who loves me) / And that's all I need, yeah," PartyNextDoor sings on 'SOMEBODY LOVES ME'.

CELIBACY

(Production Credits: Kid Masterpiece and Noel Cadastre)

Track 17 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Building on the outro from SOMEBODY LOVES ME, Drake and PND introduce listeners to the 17th record on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, titled CELIBACY.

Drizzy opens on the track highlighting his desire to reconnect with a past lover, citing the amount of time that's passed since they were intimate with each other. The OVO CEO also appears to reference his rival, Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track, Not Like Us, on lines like:

"Audemus is all in our cup / We got a lot of things to discuss / Like these men you know you can't trust / Or these girls that just don't give mе enough / Fu*k, I guess it's up and it's stuck / We'rе not like them, baby, and they're not like us, either one / Ross keeps on bringing that bottle and topping you up"

OMW

(Production Credits: Noel Cadastre)

Track 18 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake and Party then deliver a record titled OMW, fueled by themes of s*x, love, relationships, and intimacy, with both rappers speaking on the emotional impact of a faithful relationship, as seen in lines like:

"We're face to face in the crowd / Laughin' over shots, people eyein' us down / Same night, word is goin' 'round town / That kind of word can really get around / That can make a lost love come unfound / Your ex needs to turn that frown upside down / Smile and keep it pushin' before it goes south"

GLORIOUS (feat. Ice Spice)

(Production Credits: DJ LEWIS, Noel Cadastre, O Lil Angel, and Nasamadeit)

Track 19 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Providing narrations on GLORIOUS, Ice Spice enters as a surprise guest appearance on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The drill-trap record delves into themes of lust and detachment, with Drake highlighting how fame and wealth have made him a much more desirable partner, delivering bars that show a pleasure-seeking unapologetic side of himself.

"I was chillin' with your girl on a flight, she was tellin' me how you're way too attached / You're at work and you're rushin' back, but you got no whip, you take bus and back / She say you wanna make it in music, but she doesn't have much trust in that / She loves you and gets nothin' back, I could tell that she wants me to bust her back," Drake raps on 'GLORIOUS'.

WHEN HE'S GONE

(Production Credits: Niketaz, Niko (Producer), and Crater)

Track 20 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

On WHEN HE'S GONE, Drake and PartyNextDoor explore concepts of deceitful relationships, whose lyricism targets women who approach them with materialistic goals. Notable bars that highlight this theme can be found below:

"Three drinks in, I'm already playin' therapist / Why you actin' thirsty off anyone that's American? / I don't wanna talk about money, it gets embarrassin' / Ho*s gon' tell you we besties 'cause we take care of them / Ho*s gon' be ho*s, that's why I never had married 'em / All they do is look at me, see me as opportunity / All that's left between us is lease agreements and jewelry"

GREEDY

(Production Credits: Kid Masterpiece, Noel Cadastre, and Harley Arsenault)

Track 21 on '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Spotify)

Drake and PartyNextDoor close out $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with the 21st record titled GREEDY.

The passionate R&B record is supported by honest performances with lyrics that provide deeper insights into Drake's personal life, with the song's hook explaining why he's greedy to spend more intimate moments with his love interest.

"It's been a nice life, money and the bright lights / Ain't as bad as people describe / I've been a nice guy, people I've done right by / Flipped on me, but, girl, it's alright / It's alright, it's alright, it's alright, it's alright / Not suprised by nothing, I just take it in stride / On the bright side, everyone on my side / They still got they love and they pride, ayy," Drake sings on 'GREEDY'.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's first collaborative project is a strong contender for being one of the biggest R&B projects released in 2025, given its intense production and multiple moments of personal reflection on past relationships.

Both artists provide insightful performances, drawing listeners into their lives of excess by highlighting their desire for honesty and loyalty in an industry known for being highly materialistic and deceitful.

As of this writing, Drake is currently touring in Australia and will be making his next stop in Sydney, before heading off to Brisbane for a string of live shows. Australian fans and concertgoers will very likely be the first to get a taste of live performances of records included on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

