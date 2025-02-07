Major wins and snubs at the 2025 Grammys

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards wrapped up its prestigious ceremonial proceedings on Sunday (February 3), hosting some of the wildest moments in Grammy's history, from massive wins to unexpected losses.

The 2025 Grammys delivered an unexpected night that left critics and fans buzzing for several days after the award ceremony ended. Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé had a massive night at the Grammys, while many artists who were expected to win went home without a golden gramophone.

2025 Grammy Recap: A list of major wins and snubs

From Not Like Us' clean sweep to Beyoncé's historic win, the prestigious music award show was notable for many acclaimed projects and records winning highly coveted awards.

Like most award shows, the 67th Annual Grammys had their fair share of controversies after artists many believed would win, went home without an award, leading to wide spread discussions about the Recording Academy's decision making process.

Below is a list of all the major wins and snubs from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

1) Kendrick Lamar's Clean Sweep

Kendrick Lamar speaks during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Mike Coppola)

Kendrick Lamar took home five awards at the 2025 Grammy awards for his No.1 diss track, Not Like Us, winning in all categories that it was nominated for, beating artists like Billie Eilish for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The list of awards that Kendrick Lamar took home on February 2, 2025, have been listed below:

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Performance

Best Music Video

Song of the Year

Record of the Year

"All the West Coast artists, from early on, G Malone, Problem, Bad Lucc, K-Bo, Daylyt. These are the cats that inspired me to be the MC I am today. Schoolboy, J-Roc, Ab-Soul, this is what it’s about, man. Because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music — I don’t care what it is. We are the culture," Kendrick Lamar stated during his ROTY acceptance speech.

2) Beyoncé wins AOTY for 'Cowboy Carter'

A year after her husband, Jay-Z, called out the Recording Academy for Beyoncé not winning AOTY for highly acclaimed projects she's dropped over the past 15 years, the singer-songwriter took home the highly coveted Album of the Year award on February 2, 2025.

Released on March 29, 2024, Beyoncé's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, won Album of the Year. Having previously been nominated 5 times in this category over the years, the singer appeared delighted to have finally won an AOTY at the Grammys, stating:

"It's been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God Bless y'all, thank you so much"

3) Doechii wins "Best Rap Album" for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'

Doechii performs onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

Doechii officially became the third women in the Recording Academy's history to have won Best Rap Album, for her third mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

February 2, 2025, was a historic night for the young rapper as she took the stage in tears, praising past winners Lauryn Hill and Cardi B, as she accepted her Best Rap Album Grammy, stating:

"This category was introduced in 1989. And three women have won - Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii. I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much, I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I will be rewarded and that he will show me just how good it can get," she said.

4) Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift snubbed at the 67th Annual Grammys

After being nominated for multiple awards, which included Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, both Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift lost in all their respective categories as winners like Kendrick Lamar took home several awards.

Billie Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200 and spawned an extremely successful single titled BIRDS OF A FEATHER, which was nominated multiple times at the music award ceremony.

The number of awards Billie Eilish was nominated for at the 2025 Grammys has been listed below:

Record of the Year - BIRDS OF A FEATHER Best Pop Solo Performance - BIRDS OF A FEATHER Best Pop/Duo Group Performance - Guess Album of the Year - Hit Me Hard And Soft Best Pop Vocal Album - Hit Me Hard And Soft Best Dance Pop Recording - L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] Song of the Year - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Taylor on the other hand, having completed her extremely successful ERAS Tour run in December 2024, was gearing up for a massive night at the prestigious award show, given her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, had been nominated for awards like Album of the Year.

The number of awards Taylor Swift was nominated for at the 2025 Grammys has been listed below:

Record of the Year - Fortnight Song of the Year - Fortnight Best Pop/Duo Group Performance - us Best Pop Vocal Album - The Tortured Poets Department Album of the Year - The Tortured Poets Department Best Music Video - Fortnight

5) Shaboozey doesn't become a first-time Grammy winner

Shaboozey performs onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

After dominating Billboard Hot 100 with his extremely successful single, A Bar Song (Tipsy), which became one of the publications longest-running no.1 single to date, Shaboozey did not win a single award last Sunday night.

The list of awards Shaboozey was nominated for at the prestigious music awards show has been provided below:

Song of the Year - A Bar Song (Tipsy) Best Melodic Rap Performance - SPAGHETTII Best Country Solo Performance - A Bar Song (Tipsy) Best New Artist - A Bar Song (Tipsy) Best Country Song - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Hours after the award show ended, several fans and critics took to social media to argue that the Recording Academy was making up for "past upsets," with many pointing to Beyoncé's AOTY and The Weeknd ending his boycott with a surprise performance as examples.

