Latto and Playboi Carti drop new single 'BLICK SUM' alongside music video: A Review

Latto just thrilled fans with a new remix for BLICK SUM, a track originally included on her third studio album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, released to streaming platforms on August 9, 2024.

The 2024 summer record now features a guest verse from elusive rapper Playboi Carti. He has yet to deliver his highly anticipated third studio album, I AM MUSIC, which has faced multiple delays since it was confirmed for release last year.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The collaboration marks a major moment for Carti fans as they receive his first official release for 2025 as well as a hint at the sonic direction for his follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red.

Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea featured collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Coco Jones, Young Nudy, Flo Milli, and Teezo Touchdown.

Bar-For-Bar: Breaking Down Latto and Playboi Carti's new record 'BLICK SUM (Remix)'

Latto and Carti's latest collaboration was dropped alongside an official music video, directed by Hidji World and Gunner Stahl, on January 28, 2024. BLICK SUMN (Remix) was produced by Kid Hazel, Ricci Riera, Evil Nani, and W$Kharri.

Following a successful 22-date tour and a Grammy nomination at the 2025 Grammy Awards Ceremony, the rapper sat down with Ebony magazine recently to discuss her career, stating:

"I feel like me having this slow and steady incline has been more beneficial to me than just blowing up super fast and then setting this high tone that I’m forever gonna be chasing in my career. You know what I’m saying? I’m grateful for the baby steps.”

Notable themes explored on the duo's new BLICK SUM remix have been provided below:

Gun violence

Lust

Attraction

Gang violence

Street affiliations

Wealth

Luxury

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

Screenshot of the music video for 'BLICK SUM' released to YouTube on January 28, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@Latto777)

"Step for me / Throw up your set for me (Bah) / Get in the field, go get that check for me (Phew) / That pistol get that p***y wet, now come have s*x with me (Uh) / Blick somethin' (Blick, boop), blick somethin' (Blick, pew) / Hit somethin’ (Hit), if you love me (Pew, pew, pew, pew) / Blick somethin' (Blick), blick somethin' (Brrah) / Hit somethin' (Boop), if you love me"

Latto opens on BLICK SUM with the hook, setting the tone for the entire track exploring themes of gun violence, attraction, lust, and s*x, with multiple lines that allude to street and gang affiliations.

(Verse 1)

Screenshot of the music video for 'BLICK SUM' released to YouTube on January 28, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@Latto777)

"That gangster sh*t, it turn me on (It do) / That .22' ain't gon' do, that 90 get me out my thong, ah / Don't get me wrong, I’m gangster, b***h (Uh) / But I tell bae, "Go get the switch," you know he pull up spankin’ sh*t / Blick somethin' if you love me (N***a), hit somethin’ if you love me, huh"

Latto immediately draws listeners into the first verse of the record, spitting bars that flex her gang affiliations and the physical attraction she has towards street life with references to .22 pistols and switches, illegal attachments that turn firearms into automatic weapons.

"Better not put nobody but your opps above me / Passy princess when we slide through, know them n****s ain't on nothin' / Super thick, you know I'm sittin’ pretty when that sh*t get ugly (Mwah) / Put it in my purse (Purse), he know I shoot first (Boop)"

Latto proceeds by speaking on her excessive lifestyle, fueled by aggressive takes against her critics and haters. Lines in this bar seemingly explore similar themes such as affiliations and gun violence, delivered with perfect cadence over the trap instrumental.

Screenshot of the music video for 'BLICK SUM' released to YouTube on January 28, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@Latto777)

"He know who to call, make n****s fall like Life Alert / Come out clean when I do dirt, my shirt got nothing but chains on it / Miss me with that bull' before I have 'em put some wings on you, rrr"

Latto ends the verse by alluding to taking serious violent actions against those who stand against her while flexing her wealth and excessive lifestyle. She appears to suggest putting wings on her opps, a metaphor for sending them to heaven, before reintroducing the chorus for BLICK SUM.

(Verse 2)

Screenshot of the music video for 'BLICK SUM' released to YouTube on January 28, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@Latto777)

"Blick somethin', ah, sticks out (Woah) / I'm in the 4×4, yeah, I got my wrist up (Woah) / The chain, it came from Dang, I got it tailored / It's a mask on my face, I'm tryna get a lay-up"

After the hook, Playboi Carti takes over the second verse, showcasing his deeper cadence that blends into the dark aesthetic of the track. He opens on BLICK SUM speaking on similar themes set forward in the previous verse like gun violence, wealth, and luxury.

"On the Southside coolin' with Alyssa, shawty my bestie / I got her sendin' me vids, make it look nasty / I put a switch on all my blicks, make it look classy / I got a smiley face on my tab, poppin' on Tes / I told Latto, "Put 'em in the hole, put 'em in the casket"

He proceeds by shouting out one of his associates, Alyssa, calling her his "bestie," before highlighting his affinity for substance abuse and illegal weapon modifications.

Carti also shouts out the Big Mama rapper, suggesting he stands by her decision to bury her critics and haters, putting them in a casket.

Screenshot of the music video for 'BLICK SUM' released to YouTube on January 28, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@Latto777)

"Uh, I'm fully loaded out the Porsche, I make it look ratchet / I took my fire to up North, ride with a hatchet / It's a M just for the Porsche, I still got the plastic / Uh, LATTO, hold up, this sh*t a classic"

Playboi Carti ends his verse flexing his million dollar porsche, drawing similarities to his gun modifications, he suggests pimping his ride to make it "look ratchet" ending his verse by claiming BLICK SUM to be a classic.

Latto and Playboi Carti's BLICK SUM is an entertaining trap record that explores dark themes over an enticing upbeat trap production, which even gives Carti fans a sneak peek into his upcoming highly anticipated I AM MUSIC album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback