“I’m tryna do this by myself” - Playboi Carti on his highly anticipated third studio album ‘I AM MUSIC’

Throughout 2024, Playboi Carti teased his fanbase by confirming multiple release dates for his highly awaited third studio album I AM MUSIC. With rollouts that last less than a week, fan anticipation over the Opium CEO's upcoming LP is at an all-time high.

In a recent clip that surfaced on social media today (November 19), Carti can be seen addressing a group of fans while seated in the back of his SUV, with a majority of their questions revolving around the oncoming release of I AM MUSIC.

In the video, reposted by media outlet Kurrco on X (formerly Twitter), Playboi Carti can be seen asking his fans if they want the album to be dropped "this year" or in January 2025, hinting at the project's completion.

A fan then asked the rapper who he intends on featuring on I AM MUSIC, to which Carti responded:

"I'm tryna do this by myself"

While reactions online suggest a sense of surprise to Carti wishing to release an album void of any features, the snippets, teasers, and multiple leaks from I AM MUSIC do appear to support the rapper's claim.

Everything we know about Playboi Carti's upcoming album 'I AM MUSIC'

Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC officially follows up on his chart-topping sophomore studio album Whole Lotta Red, which sold 100,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of release on December 25, 2020.

The project was first revealed in an April 2022 interview with XXL, when Carti was asked if he was working on a new album. The rapper went on to explain the various themes he intended to tackle with his new LP, initially titled MUSIC, when stating:

"Love. S*x. Drugs. Changes in my life. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free."

On December 7, 2023, Carti uploaded an image to social media, alluding to the release of I AM MUSIC. The picture was later reposted by Pharrell Williams and then addressed on DJ Akademiks' live stream, later that day, where the hip-hop internet personality stated:

"The album… the project… the music… what you’ve waited for will be delivered… Carti is ready to press the button on the rollout. You’re gonna see more posts from him, more activity from him, more motion from him, and Carti season is in full effect…starting today."

Several snippets of songs from Playboi Carti's new body of work were teased on social media before the official music video for 2024, co-produced by Kanye West, was uploaded to his YouTube channel on December 14.

Screenshot from the official music video for Playboi Carti's single '2024' uploaded to YouTube on December 14, 2023 (Image via YouTube/@playboicarti)

Less than a week later, the Opium CEO released the visualizer for H00DBYAIR on social media. Both these records seemingly acted as lead singles for I AM MUSIC, leading fans to believe the album was scheduled to drop in early 2024.

Carti kicked off the new year with the release of BACKR00MS (feat. Travis Scott), which was uploaded to YouTube on January 1, 2024, alongside an official music video. The record went viral across social media, generating millions of views, over his lyrics, which read:

"B***hes just be b***hes, I don't give a f**k 'bout much / I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah, I want me a munch"

Screenshot from the official music video for Playboi Carti and Travis Scott's collaboration 'BACKR00MS' uploaded to YouTube on January 1, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@playboicarti)

Playboi Carti followed up his collaboration with Travis Scott with two more singles titled EVILJ0RDAN and KETAMINE, which were exclusively uploaded to Opium's Instagram account on January 15 and March 12, respectively.

For the rest of the year, while Carti continued to tease more unreleased singles like Skinny Jeans and F**K ON MY DJ, the rapper would go on to feature on some of the biggest hits of 2024.

The Opium CEO delivered guest performances on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's chart-topping single Carnival, alongside Rich The Kid, as well as featuring on Camila Cabello's viral TikTok hit I Luv It.

On September 12, English experimental musician Blackhaine uploaded an official video message to Opium's Instagram account, confirming that Playboi Carti was gearing up for a major announcement regarding I AM MUSIC.

Later that day Carti took to social media to reveal 10 different CD designs for I AM MUSIC, along with a link to his official website which provided fans options to pre-order "Merch Bundles and Digital Versions" for the upcoming album.

At midnight, the rapper finally released the first lead single for the album titled ALL RED, which was previously previewed in full during his performance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival in June.

The record marked his first solo distribution to all major DSPs, since 2020's Whole Lotta Red, and was also uploaded to YouTube alongside an official visualizer, directed by LOUIEKNOWS, generating over 5 million views since its release.

"The Bentley's parked outside / My vibe tryna go for a ride / I put VETEMENTS right on her thighs / I put the mask on 'cause I be fried / All red, I stay with the Fives / All red, we pull up and fire / All red, somebody died / All red, I pour up then drive" - Playboi Carti's hook on 'ALL RED'.

Playboi Carti also confirmed, in a post on Opium's Instagram account, that the artwork for his third studio album would be designed by artists SEXISDEATH and Dawid.

Shortly after Playboi Carti's highly energetic performance at last Saturday's ComplexCon (November 16), the rapper revealed that his chart-topping collaborator Kanye West will be assisting with the production of I AM MUSIC.

Before their work on the Grammy-nominated hit Carnival, both artists had previously collaborated on records like Off The Grid and Go2DaMoon.

