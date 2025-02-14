"Evil eyes were staring at me" — Drake seemingly responds to Young Thug asking him to squash the beef on $$$4U song "Brian Steel"

On Friday, February 14, one of the songs dropped by Drake as part of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor - $$$4U - titled Brian Steel, seemed to be responding to a call for truce made by Young Thug in the past.

The song, supposedly named after Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, contained Drizzy's diss towards Young Thug, rapping:

"Broski just hit me 'Put all the beef to the side,' I can't I'm heated now […] N**** want meat I'm vegan now, evil eyes were staring at me and I see it now... 25 deep when they walkin' me out, 'cause too many p*ssies been f*ckin with me"

One of the tweets about the same has since gone viral, receiving over 162K views and 4K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with some of them writing:

"I like Drake but he’s gotta give this beef shit up. Kendrick put him in his place now he’s back to the sing songy shit where he belongs." - commented an X user.

"can he just move on man" - added another.

"Bro takes shots at every single artist in the industry and complains when they respond back" - wrote a third one.

"Drake needs them ATL boys more than they need him. He’ll squash that shit soon lol" - replied a fourth user.

"This is gonna be whack. He should have disappeared for like 6 years and come back when people miss him and make a new wave. The idea of his music still has a hangover from that rap beef that he lost badly." - postetd a fifth one.

"I don’t wanna hear no tough talk from Drake, he might just sue." - commented a sixth user.

For the unversed, Young Thug made a call for a truce over X. On October 18, 2025, Thug wrote in a tweet:

"@Drake@1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music ain't the same without us collabin"

Young Thug tried to call a truce with Drake three months ago

In March 2024, Kendrick Lamar dissed Drizzy on the song "Like That," which was the third single from Future and Metro's collaborative album We Don't Trust You.

The track received high critical acclaim, peaking on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart soon after its release. Another reason it became widely popular across media was that it was a diss track aimed at rappers J. Cole and Drizzy.

Created as a response to their 2023 track First Person Shooter - a single from Drake's eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. Both songs had touched number one on the Billboard charts. Drizzy and Metro had exchanged disses back then as well.

Per HipHop DX, the God's Plan rapper has remained supportive of Young Thug while the rapper is being tried over racketeering charges. A little before Thug reached out to Drizzy, the latter showed his support towards his clothing brand by wearing its hoodie and cap in a selfie posted over social media, writing:

"I ain’t talking to talk man I really put [bread emoji] on the [briefcase emoji] 3 Jeff."

The Worst Behavior rapper's financial contribution towards Thug's legal defense could have indicated a truce of some kind between the duo. In the past, Drizzy has done the same for another rapper - the Toronto native, Top5.

Drizzy is currently in Australia for his solo tour

Drake's response to Thug's call for peace comes a week after the rapper performed in Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, touring for his Anita Max Win Tour.

In his Melbourne show, Drizzy selected two members from the audience to present a cash gift worth $45,000. In the clip from the show, the One Dance rapper was standing in the crowd, holding a sign that read: "Adonis for President". It was a reference to Drizzy's seven-year-old son.

