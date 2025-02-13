Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel reportedly calls Drake a "true leader" for supposedly naming a song after him

Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel, reacted to Drake supposedly naming one of his songs after him. Drake teased the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U via his X account on February 4. His fans have been eagerly waiting for the album to come out.

Ahead of the album release on Valentine's Day, the Canadian rapper decided to give his fans a preview of what's coming by releasing the album's tracklist via his Instagram.

One song title stood out, Brian Steel, which some netizens considered as a nod to Young Thug's lawyer in his YSL RICO trial.

New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli shared an email response from Steel in which the lawyer spoke about the above-mentioned Drake song. In what looked like an email from The Steel Law Firm P.C., Steel said,

"Thank you for the below, Mr. Journalist. I was unaware of same. Thank you for sharing. I have had the honor and pleasure of meeting with Mr. Graham. He is so kind, considerate, generous, inspirational, intelligent - a true leader and great model for our community."

In Drake's initial Instagram post of the tracklist, the song title was written as Brian Steele, a misspelling of Young Thug's lawyer's name. However, the Family Matters rapper has since updated the post without the extra "e" in the spelling.

Drake's song Brian Steel, allegedly named after Young Thug's lawyer, sparks feature speculations

Netizens believe that the song Brian Steel song is a nod to Brian Steel, the lawyer who represented Young Thug in his YSL RICO case. Steel received a great deal of praise from the Atlanta rapper's fans during the trial, but especially after his release.

Following Drake's tracklist release, some fans online started conversations about a possible Drake and Young Thug collaboration in the upcoming album.

That said, it's still unconfirmed if there's a feature coming, although the Canadian rapper is known as a vocal supporter of the Atlanta rapper throughout his legal troubles. He made his support for Young Thug clear in his rap in the song It's Up. The lyrics were,

"I can't sleep at night with Thug at Cobb County Corrections. I think he did enough refelecting. I think my brother learned his lesson."

Billboard also reported back in November 2024 that the Canadian rapper gifted Young Thug $1 million, just two hours after his release on October 31, 2023, according to DJ Akademiks.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album comes out on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The album will have "74 personal minutes with PartyNextDoor and Drake," comprising 21 tracks, with songs like CN Tower, Moth Balls, Crying in Chanel, Gimme a Hug, and When He's Gone.

