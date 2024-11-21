What did Drake say about Metro Boomin in Family Matters? Record Producer says he and Drizzy did not have a fallout over a woman

Future and Metro Boomin recently spoke about his dynamics with Drake, in GQ's 2024 Men of The Year issue. Boomin revealed the reasons behind his fallout with the Canadian rapper, and according to him it wasn't over a woman. During the interview, Boomin, aka Leland Wayne said:

"Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that. It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."

For those unaware, Metro Boomin and Drake went at each other, when the latter was beefing with Kendrick Lamar. In Drizzy's Family Matters, he targetted Boomin and rapped:

"Pluto s**t make me sick to my stomach, we ain’t never really been through it/ Leland Wayne, he a f**kin’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence/ These n**gas had a plan and they finally found a way to rope you into it/ Two separate albums dissin’, I just did a Kim to it, n**ga, skim through it."

Later after Kendrick Lamar released Not Like Us, Metro Boomin took to X and shared a tweet seemingly mocking Drizzy. In the tweet he pointed out the Canadian rapper's painted nails and put a hashtag saying "identity crisis."

Boomin also shared a tweet with an open beat titled BBL Drizzy. In September, during the Forbes Under 30 Summit, Boomin shared his take on this beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. According to the record producer these beefs were ultimately an art form.

Metro Boomin rejected the claims that he deliberately collaborated with Future to solely attack Drake in two albums

While clarifying that Boomin had a fallout with Drizzy, and it wasn't over a woman, the former also confirmed that he didn't have the purpose of attacking the Canadian rapper through his studio albums We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You. According to Metro Boomin to do that one would need "serious hate" which he didn't have.

The 31-year-old record producer added:

"People really think we sat for two years, making two albums [to be] like, Yo, fuck this dude. What kind of sh*t is that? You really think we are going to spend that much time, effort, resources on just trying to get at somebody on an album?..."

During the interview with GQ, Metro further stated that one thing he regretted was making negative tweets about Drake during the beef with Lamar. He explained the action as a "moment online." He then continued by stating that he believed he should have reacted differently and sharing the tweets were not something he would usually do.

According to Metro Boomin, he seemingly got frustrated after Drizzy constantly dissed him on several tracks at the time of the beef, even though he wouldn't rap.

As mentioned before, the GQ interview also had Future along with Metro. Future was asked about the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, to which he gave a response where he acted like he had no clue about the beef. Future said:

"There was a beef? I didn't even know there was a beef. I didn't even know they had nothing going on. I ain't never participated in rap battles, man."

As for Metro Boomin and Drake, they had been two significant elements in the much talked about rap battle.

