Drake and PartyNextDoor are gearing up for a massive collaboration album, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, currently scheduled to be delivered to all streaming platforms on Friday (February 14).

The Canadian rapper's upcoming collaborative project will seemingly deliver several emotional tracks, tying into its Valentine's Day release date. On Wednesday, Drizzy officially unveiled the cover art for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, uploaded to his Instagram account.

From the sound of snippets Drizzy has been teasing all through February, expectations regarding the production of his first full-length collaboration with PartyNextDoor are extremely high, hinting at a blend of R&B and pop rap music.

Drake's storytelling, supported by Party's sensual vocal deliveries and hooks, allude to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U primarily revolving around past relationships, as seen in the snippet for the song $$$OMEBODY LOVES ME.

"I know there's somebody who loves me / Somebody who really loves me (Really loves me) / And that's all I need / We in Miami turnin' up another night ('Nother) / We smokin' Backwoods but she smell of Baccarat ('Carat)," PartyNextDoor sings on '$$$OMEBODY LOVES ME'.

Drake is currently in Australia, as part of his Anita Max Wynn Tour. However, that hasn't stopped the Canadian superstar from teasing, previewing, and officially rolling out his upcoming collaboration with PartyNextDoor on social media.

The rapper first revealed $ome $exy $ongs 4 U during PartyNextDoor's show in Canada, in August 2024, where he appeared as a special guest, confirming the project is being worked on.

While many believed the album would drop before the year ended, Drake officially confirmed the title and release date for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U when he uploaded the album trailer to social media on February 3, 2025.

The moody trailer finds the Canadian rapper seated in what appears to be a speakeasy surrounded by women. Drizzy seems lost in thought, mouthing the words to PND's sultry hook on a record included in their upcoming collaboration album.

"You love when I fu*k you from the back, but I wanna see your face right now (Right now, ooh) / I know that he ain't hittin' on nothin' 'cause you're coming to my place right now (Right now, ooh) / Ain't tryna let sh*t go, I'll let you down, down / 6K a month, stay downtown, town / I'm tryna keep you around, bae," PartyNextDoor sings in the trailer.

On Tuesday (February 11), Drake dropped the second teaser for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, featuring a visualizer of Party singing along to the OVO CEO's hook on a record titled CRYING IN CHANEL.

The up-tempo production on CRYING IN CHANEL hints at a blend of music from Drake's previous albums, Her Loss and Honestly, Nevermind, with a dark moody visualizer setting the tone for the bass-fueled record.

"Shawty right here crying in the middle of Chanel / Are those tears of joy from your eyes? I can't tell / She say things I do for her, I did for someone else / I'm just tryna help, make me feel bad about myself / Like my love language ain't felt, damn," Drake sings on 'CRYING IN CHANEL'.

Two days later Drizzy uploaded the official cover art for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Instagram, resulting in a flurry of fan reactions sharing their excitement over the upcoming project.

The cover features Drake and PND standing in the middle of a snowy landscape wearing oversized fur coats, with large buildings captured in the background.

Drake also reportedly brought out PartyNextDoor during his stop in Melbourne yesterday, as part of his ongoing Anita Max Wynn Tour,

Several clips of them performing together at the sold-out Rod Laver Arena have been going viral across social media platforms as fans gear up for the release of their highly anticipated collaboration album.

