DJ Akademiks reacted to Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which is set to release on Friday, February 14, 2025. This joint project will be a follow-up to the duo's respective solo albums For All the Dogs (2023) and PartyNextDoor 4 (2024). The announcement about the release was made by Drake on Monday, February 3.

As the duo is set to drop the collaborative project, DJ Akademiks conducted a live stream on Monday and shared his opinions surrounding the same. He first played a snippet from the upcoming album that Drizzy had previously shared on social media. He then went about addressing many fans' opinions about Drake being out of the music scene for a while, until the craze surrounding Not Like Us settled.

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to Ak, Kendrick Lamar has been stretching the diss track by performing it at every possible event, and this is obvious since the track is a super hit. Ak then stated that amid this, there would be a time when Drake would have to drop music.

Further in the live session, Ak stated that he believed that a certain number of units of the upcoming album had to be sold for people to not say that Kendrick Lamar ended Drizzy's career. DJ Akademiks said:

"Right now I don't need Drake doing anything below 200. I don't care who he colabs with... The reason why I'm concerned about the numbers is because... from what I have heard they might be trying to use anything that Drake puts up that doesn't chart up the normal Drake ilk, to push a narrative that Drake isn't still as dominant as he is."

Akademiks further added that he expected Drake to release a solo album and not a collaborative one since all eyes are on him with the Super Bowl starting this weekend.

DJ Akademiks claimed during the livestream that UMG used the Grammys to send a message to Drake

Apart from talking about Drake's upcoming collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, DJ Akademiks spoke about the ongoing rift between the Canadian rapper and UMG. According to Ak, UMG used the Grammys platform to send a message to Drizzy through Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd.

Ak highlighted the massive wins that Kendrick Lamar witnessed at the Grammys this year, and that Dr. Dre and Lucian Grainge were apparently seen high-fiving after the wins. For the unversed, Grainge is the CEO of Universal Music Group, the music company that Drake sued. DJ Akademiks then claimed:

"You think Universal ain't got nothing to do with that? Universal probably sat the Weeknd down [and said] 'Next year you're gonna get showered with awards.'"

The streamer then continued:

"If Drake didn't watch this sh*t and say, 'UMG just told me f*ck you and f*ck off,' he's delusional. And I know he's not delusional."

Expand Tweet

DJ Akademiks believed that while it would be an exaggeration to state that the Grammys Award event was held as a pitch against Drizzy, it would make sense to believe that UMG suggested to Drake that the industry was moving on without him. It is worth noting that the Canadian rapper skipped the event this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback