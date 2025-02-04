Drake's Anita Max Win Tour is set to begin on February 4, 2025, with the first two shows scheduled to be held in Perth, Australia. Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks took to X and shared an update about the upcoming concert tour. In the tweet, dated February 3, 2025, Akademiks claimed that the Australia tour had been sold out.

DJ Akademiks further claimed that the resale tickets have been priced in a range of $600 and $1,000, depending on the seat location at the venue. The tweet read:

"Drake tours in Australia sold out the remaining tickets are on resale from $600-$1000+ depending on seat location sheeesh."

According to reports by Perth Now, published on February 3, 2025, a section of the standing general admission and seated tickets for both nights were yet to be sold out, even when just 24 hours were left for the concert. The tickets are reportedly priced at $79.90 and $99.90 respectively.

The more expensive ones are the standing tickets at RAC Arena at $288.30, since they offer the best views. While DJ Akademiks made certain claims about the tour, Drake has not reacted to them.

Meanwhile, Drake organized a secret karaoke show for an exclusive set of about 100 guests on January 31 in Melbourne. This included attendees like 25 Miss Universe contestants and the rapper's entire team.

How has Drake been spending his time in Australia prior to his upcoming tour?

Having landed in Melbourne a few days prior to his concert, Drake visited the Crown Casino, as reported by The Express Tribune. The outlet further mentioned that he even posted a now-deleted Instagram story flexing his winnings at the casino.

As per The Express Tribune, the photo captured about $25,000 casino tokens scattered across his lap, which further totaled an estimated $550,000.

He then wrote:

"Melbourne giving me the welcome back pack Finally... a casino showing love in Australia."

He even shared an old photo from his 2017 Australian tour, when he performed wearing a Wallabies jersey. About eight years had passed since the rapper came to Australia for a concert tour.

His fans too expressed massive excitement and were elated with the news. Drizzy along with his team would reportedly be staying at the Presidential Villa in Crown Towers.

The villa covers the entire 38th floor of the Crown Towers spread across 1,000 square meters. The villa further has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a private massage room and a dining room for around 12 guests. The entire entourage, along with Drake, would get access to their amenities, including a personal gym, private butler service, and a 24/7 on-call service team.

While the tour begins on February 4, it will conclude on March 16, with its final show set in Auckland, New Zealand.

