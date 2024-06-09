What happened at George Lopez’s show at Eagle Mountain Casino? Venue reacts to comedian ending the performance early

Comedian George Lopez abruptly left the stage before the end of the show due to heckling from the audience during his performance on June 7. The incident occurred at the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California, during its annual event, leaving many attendees disappointed. The 63-year-old comedian ended his act nearly 30 minutes before the show’s intended time of ending.

The venue was not very pleased with the comedian's decision to leave the stage, which caused controversy regarding the handling of the disruption. They noted that the decision to cut short the performance was made by Lopez alone.

In a Facebook post, the casino added:

"George Lopez let down his fans and sold-out audience by walking out and ending his show 30 minutes early."

In response, Lopez defended his actions and criticized the venue management. His spokesperson explained that George is not required to perform in unsafe conditions and expressed regret that the audience could not enjoy the show due to the circumstances.

George Lopez criticized for ending show early amid heckling incident at Eagle Mountain Casino

George Lopez faced criticism on social media for leaving his performance before completing his set, with some of the criticism coming from attendees at the venue.

Videos shared on social media suggest Lopez abruptly ended the show due to heckling, although the heckling itself was not captured. Attendees appeared confused and upset as they left the venue. Reports indicate a pre-show meeting had been held to strategize against potential disruptions.

The venue also noted that George Lopez had his private security present, who could have easily handled the hecklers, but he chose to leave instead.

Lopez's spokesperson defended his actions, stating that the venue failed to provide a safe environment, describing the audience as "overserved and unruly." His spokesperson told TMZ:

"It’s the venue or casino’s job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard. The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests."

This show was a rescheduled performance following a cancellation in April due to a medical emergency. Despite the casino's efforts to accommodate him with first-class service, Lopez walked off stage 30 minutes early, citing an unruly and overserved audience.

Tickets for the event were priced at least $65. This incident marks the second time George Lopez has let down his Eagle Mountain audience, following the April cancellation.

The Facilities Maintenance Supervisor expressed disappointment, stating that he and his team dedicated three nights to preparing the event center, only for George Lopez to cancel both times. He expressed a desire to not have Lopez return in the future.