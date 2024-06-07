Who is David LaChapelle? Ice Spice thanks the photographer behind the Y2K album cover

Rapper Ice Spice defended the cover image for her album Y2K, scheduled for release on July 26, 2024, taken by the famed photographer David LaChapelle. The album art received flak for positioning "Y2K," a commonly used shorthand for "the year 2000," on a trash can.

On June 6, Ice Spice took to X to respond to the criticism and thanked the photographer for his art. The rapper posted a Polaroid picture of her and David LaChapelle, calling the celebrity photographer "sweet" and "legendary."

"David LaChapelle is #Y2K! soooo sweet + legendary he didn't even charge me cus he f*cks wit a real b*tch thank U for all the incredible art you've put out through the years this cover means everything to me & yes Y2K was placed on the trash can on purpose can u guess why?"

Ice Spice's tweet about the Y2K cover backlash

David LaChapelle is the photographer behind many iconic hip-hop photoshoots, including the front and back design for Travis Scott's 2018 album ASTROWORLD and late rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 bathtub photoshoot.

Andy Warhol hired David LaChapelle to work at Interview Magazine

According to his website, David LaChapelle was born in Fairland, Connecticut, on March 11, 1963. He attended high school at the North Carolina School of the Arts as a painter before switching to photography.

David LaChapelle moved to New York City when he was 17 and after his first show at Gallery 303, Andy Warhol hired him to work at Interview Magazine in the 1980s. His works draw elements from Surrealism and Pop Art.

Various galleries across the world showcase his art, including the National Portrait Gallery of London, Monnaie de Paris, Barbican Centre, Victoria and Albert Museum, Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Musee D’Orsay, Groninger Museum, Palazzo delle Esposizioni, and The U.S. National Portrait Gallery.

David LaChapelle has also published a series of anthology books highlighting his photography, the first of which was LaChapelle Land in 1996. His other books include Hotel LaChapelle, Heaven to Hell, Lost & Found, Good News, and Burning Beauty.

According to Art Net, his portfolio also grew beyond photography in the 1990s, when he filmed advertisements and television show trailers. David LaChapelle has directed several music videos for famous artists like Mariah Carey, Elton John, and Gwen Stefani.

He has also photographed many celebrities like Madonna, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Muhammad Ali, to name a few.

According to the Observer, David LaChapelle moved to Maui, Hawaii, in 2006, to live his life off-gird as a self-sustaining farmer-photographer. In a 2010 interview with CNN, he added that moving to Maui saved his life.

"I was pretty much working myself like crazy and wasn't taking care of myself, so (coming) here has really sort of saved my life in a way. When I read about people that I have photographed that have died with drugs and things -- I know that could have been me."

Y2K is Ice Spice's debut studio album

Y2K, scheduled for release on July 26, 2024, under 10K Projects and Capitol Records, is Ice Spice's debut studio album. In an interview with Billboard, she added the album included "some of her best work."

“I think this is some of my best work. It’s not going to be too long — it’s going to be sweet and to the point.”

The rapper initially gained fame when she released Munch (Feelin' U) in late 2022. She also collaborated with Nicki Minaj to produce hits like Princess Diana and Barbie World, and with Taylor Swift for Karma.

Her 10-track debut album will include her two recent songs, Think U The Sh*t (Fart) and Gimme a Light. The Bronx rapper announced the album cover and release date on social media on June 5, 2024.

The rapper also revealed that she will go on a North American tour to promote her album from July 30, with the tour kicking off at the Anthem in Washington D.C.

Following this, the 24-year-old rapper will also perform in other destinations like Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and Miami Beach, to name a few.

The tour will reportedly wrap up at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Florida on August 31, 2024.