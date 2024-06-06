Ice Spice ‘Y2K!’ World Tour 2024: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 4, 2024, to August 31, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States, Canada, as well as the UK and Continental Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's new album of the same name.

The upcoming tour is set to feature concerts in cities such as Vienna, Toronto, Chicago, and more. The tour was announced by Ice Spice via a post on her official Instagram page on June 5, 2024.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing. Alongside the artist presale, there is a Live Nation presale, which can be accessed with the code CHORD from June 6, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 7, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. For the Tempe show, the ticketing access can be found via Seetickets US. For the rest of the North America and Europe shows, tickets and presales can be accessed via the singer's official website or Ticketmaster, as well as festival websites for festival shows.

General ticket price information is currently not available, while festival ticket prices, payment plans, and other relevant festival information can be found on the official website of said festivals

Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour 2024 dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Ice Spice ‘Y2K!’ World tour 2024 are given below:

July 4, 2024 – Roskilde, Denmark at Roskilde Festival

July 5, 2024 – Gdynia, Poland at Opener Festival

July 7, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Rolling Loud Europe

July 11, 2024 – Costinesti, Romania at Beach Please Festival

July 12, 2024 – London, UK at Wireless Festival

July 13, 2024 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland at Openair Frauenfeld

July 18, 2024 – Dour, Belgium at Dour Festival

July 30, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

August 1, 2024 – Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater

August 2, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

August 4, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 6, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 9, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit

August 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

August 13, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

August 14, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

August 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

August 19, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

August 21, 2024 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

August 23, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre

August 25, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory Deep Ellum

August 26, 2024 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

August 28, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

August 31, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Ice Spice will be supported by Cash Cobain and RIOTUSA during the North America leg of her upcoming tour. The upcoming tour, as aforementioned, will be in support of her upcoming debut studio album, Y2K, which is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024, via 10K Projects and Capitol Records.

The upcoming album has been produced by RIOTUSA, and will be Ice Spice's first new record since the release of her debut EP, Like..?, in 2023.