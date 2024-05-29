Dua Lipa's 2024 ‘Radical Optimism’ Asia tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Dua Lipa 2024 ‘Radical Optimism’ Asia tour is scheduled to be held from November 6, 2024, to December 4, 2024, in venues across the countries of Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, and South Korea.

The tour was announced by the singer via a post on her official Instagram account on May 28, 2024, and is set to have concerts in cities such as Singapore, Manilla, Tokyo, and Kuala Lumpur, among others.

The presale for the tour starts on June 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by signing up to My Live Nation with a valid email ID and then registering for the presale via the singer's official website or the Live Nation page for the tour.

General tickets will be available on June 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the singer's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Dua Lipa's 2024 ‘Radical Optimism’ Asia tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Dua Lipa 2024 ‘Radical Optimism’ Asia tour are given below:

November 6, 2024 - Singapore, Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13, 2024 - Manilla, Philippines at Philippine Arena

November 16, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 17, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 20, 2024 - Taipei, Taiwan at Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23, 2024 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Axiata Arena

November 27, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

December 4, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome

The upcoming tour is in support of the singer's album of the same name, Radical Optimism, which was released on May 3, 2024. The silver-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Dutch album charts, respectively. The album is her first new album since 2020's Future Nostalgia.

Ahead of the Asia tour, Dua Lipa will embark on the Europe leg of the album tour, the dates and venues of which are given below:

June 6, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Waldbuhne

June 9, 2024 - Pula, Croatia at Arena Pula

June 12, 2024 - Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

June 13, 2024 - Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

The brief Europe leg will be followed by her performance at Glastonbury 2024, where she will be one of the three female headliners this year, alongside SZA and Shania Twain.

After Glastonbury, the singer is scheduled to perform at the Rock Werchter Festival in Belgium on July 6, 2024, appearing in a lineup that is also set to feature performances by acts such as Avril Lavigne, Khruangbin, and more.

Subsequently, on July 10, 2024, the singer is scheduled to perform at the Mad Cool Festival in Spain. The festival will also feature artists such as The Smashing Pumpkins and Tom Odell.

Dua Lipa's next scheduled performance after Mad Cool is at the NOS Alive festival in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 12, 2024, after which she is supposed to head to the US for two performances at the Austin City Limits festival.

Finally, on October 17, 2024, Dua Lipa has a performance scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK, weeks before she embarks on her newly announced Asia tour.