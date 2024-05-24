Glastonbury 2024 unveils Block9’s outdoor arena lineup: All you need to know

Glastonbury 2024, scheduled to be held from June 26, 2024, to June 30, 2024, at the Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, in the UK, has announced the lineup for Block 9's outdoor arena. The lineup was announced via a post on the official X page of the festival on May 23, 2024.
The lineup announcement is divided between the four venues: Genosys, the outdoor dance arena, as well as The NYC Downlow, The Meat Rack, and IICON, respectively. The lineup includes artists such as Eliza Rose, Grace Sands, and more.
Alongside music, The NYC Downlow will also see Katherine Hammet, a fashion designer known for her political T-shirts, encouraging voters to cast their vote at the UK General Election, which has been called for the week after Glastonbury 2024.
Glastonbury 2024 Block9’s lineup and venues
Glastonbury 2024 Block9's stage lineup is given below based on each venue:
Genosys:
- Honey Dijon
- Lance Desardi(live)
- Nyra
- OK Williams
- SixSixSixties
- Felix Dickinson
- Bashkka
- Demi Riquisimo
- Eliza Rose
- Heidi
- Charlie Porter (Chapter 10)
- Madison Moore
- Partok
- Ahadadream
- A Guy Called Gerald
- Wes Baggaley
- Garrett David (live
- Syreeta
- Hannah Holland
- L-Vis 1990
- NIKS
- Michelle Manetti
- DiY (35th anniversary)
- Midland
NYC Downlow
- Kings of Tomorrow
- Rush Davis
- DJ Spen
- Makadasi
- Seb Oddysey
- Nat Wendell
- Ouissam
- Bress Underground
- Helena Star
- The Carry Nation
- Luke Solomon
- Dungeon Meat
- Smokin Jo
- Gideon
- James Hillard
- Sean McCabe
- Francois K
- Matt Jam Lamont
- Ben Dorling
- Lakuti
- Tama Sumo
- Greg Belson
- Retromigration
- Luke Howard
- Scott Diaz
- Jeff Mendoza (Soul Summit NYC)
- Leeon
- Prosumer
- Panty Soaker Sound System
IICON:
- Introspekt
- Goldie
- Blawan
- IICON:AV 3D
- A Future
- DJ Flight
- DJ Python
- Roni Size
- Freakenstein
- Carista
- The House of God
- Charisse C
- Bicep present Chroma (AV DJ Set)
- DJ Stingray 313
- Adam Shelton
- Deena Abdelwahed
- Afrodeutsche
- Tim Reaper
- Mia Koden
The Meat Rack:
- Guy Williams
- Peach
- Wallace
- Nick Cleverly
- Andy Cato
- Sugarbear
- Sophie Joy
- Deptford
- Northern Soul Club
- J.Aria
- Grace Sands
- Girls On The Internet
- Maclo
- Scarlet O'Malley
- Moxie
- Shay Malt
- T.Jacques
- Ryan Hope (Gabriels)
- Maze
- Twice Shy
- Georgia Bee
- Mr.Redley
- Dave Harvey
- Mandel Turner
- Subb-An
- Ninebob
- Husband
- DJ Paulette
- Greg Belson
- Chris Cruise
More about Glastonbury 2024
Glastonbury 2024 will be the 52nd edition of the festival overall, and the festival is set to feature a number of prominent bands, like each year, including headliners SZA, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Shania Twain. The complete main stage lineup is given below:
Pyramid Stage:
- Dua Lipa
- Coldplay
- SZA
- Shania Twain
- LCD Soundsystem
- Little Simz
- Burna Boy
- PJ Harvey
- Cyndi Lauper
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Janelle Monae
- Seventeen
- Paul Heaton
- Keane
- Paloma Faith
- Olivia Dean
- Ayra Starr
Other Stage:
- Idles
- Disclosure
- The National
- D-Block Europe
- The Streets
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Anne-Marie
- Camila Cabello
- Avril Lavigne
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- Bloc Party
- The Last Dinner Party
- Nothing But Thieves
- Confidence Man
Woodsies:
- Jamie XX
- Gossip
- James Blake
- Sampha
- Sleaford Mods
- Romy
- Kim Gordon
- Declan McKenna
- Yard Act
- Arlo Parks
- Alvvays
- Fat White Family
- Blondshell
- Kenya Grace
- Soccer Mommy
- NewDad
- Remi Wolf
- Mannequin P*ssy
- The K's
- Lambrini Girls
- Kneecap
- High Vis
- Voice Of Braceprot
- JayaHadADream
West Holt:
- Jungle
- Jessie Ware
- Justice
- Heilung
- Masego
- Nia Archives
- Danny Brown
- Black Pumas
- Brittany Howard
- Sugababes
- Nitin Sawhney
- Jordan Rakei
- Noname
- Corrinne Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows
- Steel Pulse
- Squid
- Alogte Oho and his Sounds Of Joy
- Balming Tiger
- Asha Puthli
- The Skatalites
- Jalen Ngonsa
- Sofia Kourtesis
- 47Soul
- Matthew Halsall
Park Stage:
- Fontaines D.C.
- Peggy Gou
- London Grammar
- King Krule
- Orbital
- Ghetts
- Aurora
- The Breeders
- Mount Kimbie
- Dexys
- Lankum
- Baxter Dury
- This Is The Kit
- Arooj Aftar
- Mdou Moctar
- The Mary Walllopers
- Otoboke Beaver
- Barry Can't Swim
- Bar Italia
Alongside these main stages, Glastonbury 2024 will also feature numerous other festival stages and lineups, including, but not limited to, Arcadia, Acoustic, Tree Stage, and many more.