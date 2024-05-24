Glastonbury 2024 unveils Block9’s outdoor arena lineup: All you need to know

Glastonbury 2024, scheduled to be held from June 26, 2024, to June 30, 2024, at the Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, in the UK, has announced the lineup for Block 9's outdoor arena. The lineup was announced via a post on the official X page of the festival on May 23, 2024.

The lineup announcement is divided between the four venues: Genosys, the outdoor dance arena, as well as The NYC Downlow, The Meat Rack, and IICON, respectively. The lineup includes artists such as Eliza Rose, Grace Sands, and more.

Alongside music, The NYC Downlow will also see Katherine Hammet, a fashion designer known for her political T-shirts, encouraging voters to cast their vote at the UK General Election, which has been called for the week after Glastonbury 2024.

Glastonbury 2024 Block9’s lineup and venues

Glastonbury 2024 Block9's stage lineup is given below based on each venue:

Genosys:

Honey Dijon

Lance Desardi(live)

Nyra

OK Williams

SixSixSixties

Felix Dickinson

Bashkka

Demi Riquisimo

Eliza Rose

Heidi

Charlie Porter (Chapter 10)

Madison Moore

Partok

Ahadadream

A Guy Called Gerald

Wes Baggaley

Garrett David (live

Syreeta

Hannah Holland

L-Vis 1990

NIKS

Michelle Manetti

DiY (35th anniversary)

Midland

NYC Downlow

Kings of Tomorrow

Rush Davis

DJ Spen

Makadasi

Seb Oddysey

Nat Wendell

Ouissam

Bress Underground

Helena Star

The Carry Nation

Luke Solomon

Dungeon Meat

Smokin Jo

Gideon

James Hillard

Sean McCabe

Francois K

Matt Jam Lamont

Ben Dorling

Lakuti

Tama Sumo

Greg Belson

Retromigration

Luke Howard

Scott Diaz

Jeff Mendoza (Soul Summit NYC)

Leeon

Prosumer

Panty Soaker Sound System

IICON:

Introspekt

Goldie

Blawan

IICON:AV 3D

A Future

DJ Flight

DJ Python

Roni Size

Freakenstein

Carista

The House of God

Charisse C

Bicep present Chroma (AV DJ Set)

DJ Stingray 313

Adam Shelton

Deena Abdelwahed

Afrodeutsche

Tim Reaper

Mia Koden

The Meat Rack:

Guy Williams

Peach

Wallace

Nick Cleverly

Andy Cato

Sugarbear

Sophie Joy

Deptford

Northern Soul Club

J.Aria

Grace Sands

Girls On The Internet

Maclo

Scarlet O'Malley

Moxie

Shay Malt

T.Jacques

Ryan Hope (Gabriels)

Maze

Twice Shy

Georgia Bee

Mr.Redley

Dave Harvey

Mandel Turner

Subb-An

Ninebob

Husband

DJ Paulette

Greg Belson

Chris Cruise

More about Glastonbury 2024

Glastonbury 2024 will be the 52nd edition of the festival overall, and the festival is set to feature a number of prominent bands, like each year, including headliners SZA, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Shania Twain. The complete main stage lineup is given below:

Pyramid Stage:

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

SZA

Shania Twain

LCD Soundsystem

Little Simz

Burna Boy

PJ Harvey

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Janelle Monae

Seventeen

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

Other Stage:

Idles

Disclosure

The National

D-Block Europe

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Camila Cabello

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

The Last Dinner Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Woodsies:

Jamie XX

Gossip

James Blake

Sampha

Sleaford Mods

Romy

Kim Gordon

Declan McKenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

Fat White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

NewDad

Remi Wolf

Mannequin P*ssy

The K's

Lambrini Girls

Kneecap

High Vis

Voice Of Braceprot

JayaHadADream

West Holt:

Jungle

Jessie Ware

Justice

Heilung

Masego

Nia Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Noname

Corrinne Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows

Steel Pulse

Squid

Alogte Oho and his Sounds Of Joy

Balming Tiger

Asha Puthli

The Skatalites

Jalen Ngonsa

Sofia Kourtesis

47Soul

Matthew Halsall

Park Stage:

Fontaines D.C.

Peggy Gou

London Grammar

King Krule

Orbital

Ghetts

Aurora

The Breeders

Mount Kimbie

Dexys

Lankum

Baxter Dury

This Is The Kit

Arooj Aftar

Mdou Moctar

The Mary Walllopers

Otoboke Beaver

Barry Can't Swim

Bar Italia

Alongside these main stages, Glastonbury 2024 will also feature numerous other festival stages and lineups, including, but not limited to, Arcadia, Acoustic, Tree Stage, and many more.