 "I just had to like refresh it a couple times" — Dua Lipa recalls her reaction to finding out she was invited to headline Glastonbury

Levitating singer Dua Lipa was invited to headline the Glastonbury Festival which is the largest greenfield performing arts and music festival in the world. The festival's official website mentions that it is Dua's "pyramid stage debut" as their Friday night headliner.

Recently, the Houdini singer appeared on the Dish podcast and she recalled the moment she was invited to headline the Glastonbury Festival's 2024 edition. Dua said that she got a call in November 2022 when she was coming back from Australia at the end of her Future Nostalgia tour. She said that she remembers checking her email which mentioned 'Glastonbury' and thinking it was interesting.

The singer told the podcast—

"I opened the email and just go 'Oh my God! I can't believe what I'm reading!' I just had to like refresh it a couple times to just see that I wasn't tripping and I wasn't like jet lag delusion."

2024's Glastonbury Festival will take place from June 26 to June 30. It features Coldplay, SEVENTEEN, Shania Twain, and many more in the lineup.

"It was the best email of all time"— Dua Lipa on getting invited to headline the Glastonbury festival

In an interview with BBC dated May 2, 2024, it was mentioned that Dua Lipa keeps herself occupied with her podcast series, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the music scene of Camden, and culture newsletter Service 95. The singer said that the Glastonbury festival is what she thinks about all the time. She told BBC—

“Fifty per cent of my thoughts go to Glastonbury, then the rest are for everyday tasks.”

Commenting on getting the invite to Glastonbury, Dua Lipa told Dish podcast host Nick Grimshaw that the headline invite was the best mail of all time. The singer mentioned that she never checks her email and that she hasn’t looked at her emails ever again stating “it was downhill from there”.

Moreover, she mentioned that she had manifested the Glastonbury gig as early as the first album in her career.

Stating that she is into manifestation and dream boards, the Cold Heart singer told the podcast that she had written it down that on her third record she’d love to work with Tame Impala and headline Glastonbury. Dua Lipa said—

"Those are two things on my dream board that I just had put (down) while I was working on my first album."

In her interview with BBC, Dua Lipa also mentioned how people are now held accountable for how women are portrayed. Female singers like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish have often been pitted against one another by the press and expressing a contrary opinion to the same. Dua told BBC—

“It’s amazing to see so many women putting out albums at the same time. And everyone is so different, with such different stories to tell, so why isn’t there room for everyone?”

2024's Glastonbury Festival features two female headlines- Dua Lipa and SZa for the first time.