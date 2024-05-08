"It's just running, dancing, singing, all at the same time" — Dua Lipa says she cannot drink or have hot sauce when she is touring

Dua Lipa has recently spoken up about the diet she has been following while on tour. The singer is currently preparing for another tour for her latest album, Radical Optimism, which came out on May 3, 2024. The soundtrack has 11 songs and has received positive feedback.

During her latest appearance on the podcast Dish From Waitrose, the London, England, native said that she does not drink and consume hot sauce when she is busy with a tour. She said that she follows a particular diet in such situations, which helps her get more stamina.

"It's like rehearsals, no drinking, working out, just back-to-back preparing for all the shows that's come. So, it's just running, dancing, singing, all at the same time, to make sure I can hack it once the adrenaline hits as well," she said.

The artist's fitness has always been in the headlines, and she even flaunted it while appearing at the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles in July 2023. She was spotted wearing a Bottega Veneta gown for the occasion.

Dua Lipa reveals more details on her diet and her performances

In her conversation with Dish From Waitrose, Dua Lipa said she usually prefers steaks and vegetables in her diet. She even addressed her performances, saying that she needs to ensure that her dancing moves do not let her voice shake at the same time.

"I think about the trip and then I think about the food, and I start putting it in the diary so I can book places to eat food, and my whole day revolves around food and then whatever else in between," she said.

Dua Lipa also said that once she is done with her performance, she searches for the best restaurant in the city where she travels. She mentioned that she also likes to check out the best places in the entire place. She recalled the time when she was preparing for her second album, Future Nostalgia.

She then spoke up on the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. She said that she was excited for her new project before the entire world came to a halt. She described her second album as a "fun dance disco record" that people would enjoy when playing inside the clubs. She mentioned the difference she witnessed when the album came out and added:

"The amount of people that have just come in and been like, I've done all my kitchen dance parties to this album, and it helped me get up and work out in the morning and whatever it was, this was exactly the way that it was supposed to be listened to, I guess."

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour is scheduled to start from next month

While Dua Lipa's latest album has received decent feedback, she took to her X page last year to announce her new tour. She added a link for those who want to pre-order the album and get tickets for the event.

"Radical optimism on the road. Germany, Croatia, France loves, let's goo !!!"

The tour would cover four places, starting with Berlin on June 5, 2024. This will be followed by Pula on June 9 and ending at Nimes on June 12 and 13.

Apart from this tour, Lipa is also among the headliners for the Austin City Limits Festival, which is scheduled for Zilker Park in October this year. The event will be available for live streaming via Hulu, and tickets are currently available for sale at the festival's official website.