“In the silence, you figure out who you really are” — Dua Lipa speaks about embracing being single

Pop star Dua Lipa opened up about her time being single in her recent interview with ELLE Magazine, published on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The singer, who is currently promoting her upcoming album, Radical Optimism, sat down with the magazine for its cover story, talking about her album and dating life.

Talking about embracing the single life, she told ELLE,

"I was talking about this with one of my dancers today, because she was going through a breakup—when I was single, I didn’t wish it away. You learn so much about yourself, you know, whether it’s going on a date or spending that time alone. In the silence, you figure out who you really are. In the grand scheme of things, I was doing research."

Dua Lipa is currently dating British actor Callum Turner

The New Rules singer is currently dating British actor and model Callum Turner of the Fantastic Beasts fame. Dua Lipa and Turner have been spotted together since early 2024.

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted dancing together at the after-party for Turner's Apple TV show, Masters of the Air. Since Lipa is not associated in any way with the series, many believed she was there to support Turner. By the end of January 2024, the couple confirmed their romance when they were spotted sharing a brief kiss after a date in Los Angeles.

Lipa previously dated French film director Romain Gavras and Anwar Hadid, brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. Meanwhile, Turner was in a relationship with The Crown star Vanessa Kirby for four years.

In February, the 28-year-old singer released her disco-themed single, Training Season. The track detailed what she exactly wanted from her dates, not wanting the suitor to waste her time. During the press release for the song, Dua Lipa explained she wrote it in November 2022 after a string of bad dates.

"I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline (Ailin) and Tobias (Jesso Jr.), asking me how it all went, and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there."

Dua Lipa elaborated that it also reflected her "growing with every experience," and being "confident, clear, and empowered." Talking about the track in her interview with ELLE, the singer explained that she wrote down what she wanted out of a relationship. She stated,

"The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want," she remarked.

Training Season is the second single from Dua Lipa's third studio album, Radical Optimism, following Houdini. Per ELLE, the album is inspired by the freedom spirit of the UK club culture. The album has a mix of live and electronic instruments, creating a 1970s dance-pop vibe.

Radical Optimism came up with a team of co-writers and producers, including Lipa's writer Caroline Ailin, Tobias Jesso Jr., who previously worked with Adele and Harry Styles, and Danny L. Harle. The album is set to be released on May 3, 2024.