The Antlers and Okkervil River joint 2024 UK and European tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

The rock veterans, Okkervil River and The Antlers, are hitting the road this fall for a tour in Europe and the United Kingdom. The two bands took to Instagram last Friday, May 24, to reveal the dates for the upcoming outing that begins on October 26.

The co-headlining tour spans seven days with multiple stops in major cities of Ireland, England, and Denmark. Similar to their ongoing North American outing, the two bands are not touring to support any new or old projects.

The Antlers and Okkervil River will kick off the tour on October 26 as they take over the stage at the Opium in Dublin, Ireland. The two bands will head to England the next day and perform at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds.

Following up the Leeds show, they will perform three successive concerts in England at the Bristol Beacon, Brighton's Komedia, and London's Union Chapel. Before wrapping up the tour at The Train (music venue) in Aarhus, Denmark on November 4, the two bands will also perform a show at the Bremen Theater in Copenhagen.

Setlists and ticketing details for the co-headlining European and UK tour of The Antlers and Okkervil River

The UK and European tour for The Antlers and Okkervil River is based around the concept of intimate musical experiences. The Antlers and Okkervil River have hinted that the tour setlist ranges from solo performances to collaborative sets, with the possibility of them playing each other's songs as well.

The sets for the weeklong tour will include old tracks, evergreen hits, upcoming tracks, and even some in-progress works from both bands. Fans can hope to watch The Antlers perform hits like - It Is What It Is, Solstice, Just One Sec, Ahimsa, Tide, and more. The Okkervil River might perform - Pull Up The Ribbon, Love Somebody, Famous Tracheotomies, and External Actor, among others.

Fans interested in watching the bands live on the tour can now book tickets for both the United Kingdom and European sections through the websites - antlersmusic.com/shows or okkervilriver.com/tour. The general admission tickets for the Ireland performance can be availed for over €26.00 ($28.26), excluding taxes.

On the other hand, the tickets for the United Kingdom shows start over £27.80 ($35.54). Lastly, fans can get tickets for the Denmark concerts at standard prices of over DKK 290.00 each ($42.23), excluding handling and taxes.

The bands have confirmed that some friends on the tour will join them, but they have yet to disclose the names of the special guests.

The confirmed list of venues and dates for The Antlers and Okkervil River tour includes:

October 26 – Opium, Dublin, Ireland October 27 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, England October 28 – Bristol Beacon, Bristol, England October 29 – Komedia, Brighton, England October 30 – Union Chapel, London, England November 3 – Bremen Theater, Copenhagen, Denmark November 4 – Train, Aarhus, Denmark

The Antlers and Okkervil River also begin a North American tour on May 29. The summer tour, spanning over two weeks, kicks off at the Crystal Ball Room in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Before concluding the tour in Los Angeles on June 27, the two bands will perform co-headlining shows in cities like Portland, Woodstock, Ontario, Chicago, Seattle, and San Fransisco, among others. Tickets for all dates of the North American tour can now be booked through Ticketmaster.