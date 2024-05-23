Dolly Parton announces multimedia symphonic storytelling experience: All you need to know

The Country music star, Dolly Parton, is determined to bid goodbye to tours and recently shared plans for a concert project. The upcoming project is titled 'Threads: My Songs in Symphony' and will allow fans to explore Dolly's music through a multimedia symphonic storytelling experience.

The new project will not feature Dolly's live performances and only include orchestral groups giving orchestral twists to evergreen hits from her long-spanning career. The guest musicians and vocalists, selected by Parton herself, will further support the orchestral performances to offer fans an immersive musical experience.

The concert project also involves audio-visual elements to present Dolly's stories, experiences, and musical journeys in a symphonically engaging format. While she won't be attending the venues herself, Dolly Parton will appear on the big screens virtually to lead fans through the audio-visual journey of her life.

The virtual concerts will include orchestral performances (Image via Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

The one-of-a-kind concert, co-produced by Sony Music Publishing, will begin next year on March 20, 2025, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The Grammy-winning singer will reveal additional details about dates, venues, musicians, and vocalists for the concert project at a later date. The details about tickets and presale dates will also be revealed soon after.

Threads: My Songs in Symphony may fill the gap left after Dolly Parton quit full-scale tours

Dolly Parton shared her plans about quitting full-scale tours in 2022 and 2023. At that time, the singer hinted that she had toured all her life and was getting old. She further cited the time and energy required to plan such tours as one of the reasons behind the decision.

While taking to the stage may no longer be feasible, the singer is going with the 'Threads: My Songs in Symphony' to continue entertaining fans with her surreal music.

Giving her signature songs the orchestral treatment, the upcoming tour will offer new and existing fans a fresh way to enjoy Dolly's evergreen hits. As per the premium orchestrator and arranger, David Hamilton, the audio-visual concerts include performances of classics such as - Jolene, I Will Always Love You, Coat of Many Colors, Wildflowers, and more.

Dolly Parton announced plans to quit full-scale tours back in 2022 (Image via Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Excited about the Threads: My Songs in Symphony project, Parton commented:

“I’m just so excited to share my songs and the stories behind them in this beautiful new way. Threads: My Songs in Symphony’ is like a journey through the heartstrings of my life. I hope we can take it far and wide to symphony orchestras everywhere.”

While the concert project may not be as expansive as Dolly Parton's full-scale tours in the 2010s, it will offer a uniquely intimate musical experience. Expected to span major cities globally, the concert project will feature the local orchestral groups at all dates.

The last time Dolly Parton headlined a full-scale tour - Pure & Simple Tour - was in 2016. At that time, the singer traveled through Canada and North America for 60 consecutive shows, supporting her 43rd studio album called Pure & Simple. The hit album featured tracks like - Pure & Simple, Jolene, Precious Memories, Applejack, Rocky Top, and more.