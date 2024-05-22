Dropkick Murphys 2024 North American Tour with Pennywise: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys is planning a North American outing this year and revealed the dates through Instagram this Tuesday. Set to begin on September 24 in New York, the fall tour will be supported by punk veterans Pennywise and the Dublin Rockers.

The Live Nation-promoted outing spans over three weeks, with multiple performances in North America and at least six shows in major Canadian cities. While the fall tour is not confirmed to support any projects, it comes on the heels of the band's twelfth studio album, Okemah Rising, released last year on May 12.

The tickets for the fall tour are available through a Live Nation presale starting at 10 a.m. PDT on Thursday, May 23. The 24-hour presale can be unlocked with the code 'SOUNDCHECK.' The tickets are also available through an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. PDT on May 22. It can be accessed with the code sent to members registered on the band's website, dropkickmurphys.com.

The fall tour will be supported by punk band Pennywise (Image via Dropkick Murphys / Facebook)

The general tickets for the tour will be available later this Friday, May 24, starting at 10 a.m. PDT. VIP packages for the tour, featuring premium reserved tickets, early venue entry, tour merch, commemorative laminates, and more, are also available for general sale starting this Friday.

Everything to know about Dropkick Murphys 2024 North American Tour

Dropkick Murphys will kick off the fall tour in New York at The Rooftop (Pier 17) on September 24. The band will perform another show at The Met in Philadelphia, before heading to Mississauga for a performance at the Great Canadian Resort Theatre.

Back on the North American section, the band will make stops in Detroit, Louisville, Fayetteville, Dallas, Las Vegas, Denver, and Sacramento till October 11.

Dropkick Murphys will be back in Canada on October 13 for back-to-back performances at British Columbia's Harbour Convention Centre and the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The last four days of the Canadian section of the fall tour will include successive concerts in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.

As they return to North America on September 20, the band will host back-to-back shows in Bismarck, Milwaukee, Rochester, Bloomington, and Grand Rapids. The 24-day tour will be officially concluded with a last show at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts, on October 27.

While Dropkick Murphys has yet to unveil the full setlist for the fall tour, fans can hope for them to perform on some of the sets from the St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024 setlist. Just like the fall tour, the winter tour was supported by Pennywise and The Scratch. It included performances on hits like The Boys Are Back, Going Out In Style, Caught In A Jar, The Gauntlet, James Connolly, Tessie, Rose Tattoo, and more.

Dropkick Murphys' fall tour spans over three weeks (Image via D. Murphys / Facebook)

The dates and venues for Dropkick Murphys' fall tour include:

September 24 – The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York

September 25 – The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 26 – Great Canadian Resort Theatre, Mississauga, Ontario

September 27 – The Fillmore Detroit, Michigan

September 28 – Louder Than Life, Louisville, Kentucky

September 30 – JJ’s Live, Fayetteville, Arkansas

October 1 – The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas

October 5 – Mesa Amphitheatre, Arizona

October 6 – Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 8 – Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Colorado

October 9 – The Union, Salt Lake City, Utah

October 11 – Aftershock, Sacramento, California

October 13 – Harbour Convention Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia

October 15 – Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, British Columbia

October 16 – Big Four Building, Calgary, Alberta

October 17 – Edmonton Convention Centre, Alberta

October 18 – Sasktel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

October 19 – Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, Manitoba

October 20 – Bismarck Event Center, North Dakota

October 22 – Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

October 23 – Mayo Civic Center Auditorium, Rochester, Minnesota

October 24 – Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, Illinois

October 25 – 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, Michigan

October 27 – Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts

Fans waiting for the fall tour can catch Dropkick Murphys live at festival concerts in North America and Canada. The band is taking over the stage at the Inkcarceration in Ohio (July 21), Newport Folk Festival (July 28), and New York State Fair (August 25).

Dropkick Murphys will be in Quebec between September 12 and September 14 to perform at festivals like Envol et Macadam and Music 4 Cancer. Right before headlining the fall tour, that band will perform two concerts at the Louder than Life festival on September 28 and the Aftershock festival on October 11.