NIKI ‘The Buzz’ 2024-25 World tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The global star, NIKI Zefanya, is going on the biggest outing of her career for an international music tour named The Buzz Tour. The singer took to Instagram this Monday to reveal the dates of the tour which will begin on September 19.

Produced by Live Nation, The Buzz Tour spans 41 cities across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia. Divided into two legs for the end of 2024 and early 2025, the international tour will support the singer's upcoming album Buzz.

The tickets for the fall leg are now available through a Live Nation presale that began at 10:00 am EDT on May 15. Fans can unlock the presale access on Ticketmaster.com with the code 'SOUNDCHECK.' Tickets for specific sections of the tour can also be booked through the singer's website - nikizefanya.com.

The Buzz Tour will be hosted in two different legs (Image via @nikizefanya / Instagram)

Additional presales, exclusive to Spotify, INSIDER, and Embrace registered members also began at 10:00 am EDT on May 15. The general tickets for The Buzz tour will go live on sale starting this Friday, May 17 through the singer's website and Ticketmaster.com. The presale dates and other ticketing details for the 2025 leg will be available at a later date.

Everything to know about NIKI Zefanya's The Buzz Tour

Niki Zefanya will inaugurate The Buzz Tour in Toronto as she performs at the Budweiser Stage on September 5. The singer-songwriter will then tour through North America and perform in select cities including Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, and Dallas.

NIKI will also take over the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on September 25, followed by shows at The Armory in Minneapolis, Denver's Fillmore Auditorium, Berkley's Greek Theater, and Arizona Financial Theatre. Before heading to Vancouver for a performance, she will host consecutive shows at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, Greek Theater in LA, and Portland's Theater of the Clouds.

NIKI will kick off the European section of the tour as she first takes over the stage at the La Madeleine in Brussels on October 27. The rest of 2024 will include shows at the Palladium in Germany, L'Olympia in Paris, OVO Arena in London, and Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

The 2025 leg of The Buzz tour will begin on February 9 in Hong Kong, followed by successive shows in Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur. NIKI will then tour through Australia's Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne before wrapping up the tour on March 15 in Auckland, New Zealand.

As of the writing of this article, the venues for the 2025 leg of The Buzz tour have not been revealed. Allison Pontheir will support NIKI on the North American leg of the tour, however, the European leg will include support from Amy Lee. The supports and openers for the 2025 leg are yet to be revealed.

The Buzz Tour supports the singer's upcoming album, Buzz (Image via Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

The confirmed dates and venues for The Buzz Tour are:

September 5 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Canada

September 7 - MGM Music Hall, Boston, Massachusetts

September 8 - The Anthem Washington, District of Columbia

September 12 - The Met Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 13 - SummerStage in Central Park, New York

September 16 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, North Carolina

September 17 - Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

September 19 - 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas

September 20 - Moody Amphitheatre, Austin, Texas

September 21 - Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, Texas

September 25 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

September 27 - The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 29 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Colorado

October 1 - The Union Events Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

October 3 - Greek Theater, Berkeley, California

October 8 - Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

October 10 - The Chelsea, Las Vegas

October 11 - Greek Theater, Los Angeles

October 14 - Cal Coast Open Air Theatre, San Diego, California

October 17 - Theater of the Clouds, Portland

October 18 - WAMU Theater, Seattle, Washington

October 19 - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

October 27 - La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

October 29 - Palladium Cologne, Germany

November 1 - L'Olympia, Paris, France

November 2 - Poppodium 013 Tilburg, Netherlands

November 6 - O2 Apollo Manchester, United Kingdom

November 7 - OVO Arena, Wembley, London

November 10 - 3 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

February 9, 2025 - Hong Kong

February 11 & 12 - Manila

February 14 & 15 - Jakarta

February 18 - Singapore

February 20 - Taipei

February 22 - Bangkok

February 25 & 26 - Kuala Lumpur

March 5 - Perth, Australia

March 7 - Brisbane, Australia

March 9 - Sydney, Australia

March 13 - Melbourne, Australia

March 15, 2025 - Auckland, New Zealand

NIKI Zefanya's third studio album, Buzz, will be released on August 9 this year. The first single of the upcoming album, Too Much Of A Good Thing, was released earlier this month on May 3 and has already surpassed over 700K views on YouTube.