Bob Vylan ‘Humble As The Sun’ 2024 UK and European tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The duo from Bob Vylan is set to continue taking over stages across the globe as they revealed the dates for a UK and European tour called - Humble As The Sun tour. The duo took to Instagram this Monday, May 20, to announce the dates for the fall tour beginning on October 22.

The upcoming tour supports Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan's latest album - Humble As The Sun - released last month on April 5. Spanning three weeks, the tour will cover 21 cities across the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Netherlands, and Belgium.

Tickets for the tour are first available through promoter presales beginning this Wednesday, May 22. Fans can access the presale by visiting Bob Vylan's website - Bobvylan.com/tour - starting at 10:00 am local time. Another presale from ticketing partners will begin the next day, May 23, and can be accessed by visiting Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The general sale for the tickets for the Humble As The Sun tour will begin later this week on Friday, May 24. Starting at over £22 ( $27.97), the tickets will be available from 10:00 am through the duo's website and other ticketing partners including Ticketmaster and Lout.

Everything to know about Bob Vylan's Humble As The Sun tour in the UK and Europe

The Bob Vylan duo will inaugurate the Humble As The Sun tour at the Brighton Chalk nightclub in the United Kingdom on October 22. The London-based artists will continue touring through the UK and perform at - Portsmouth Guildhall, Bristol Marble Factory, Plymouth University, Cardiff Great Hall, and Newcastle NX.

The artists will head to Glasgow on October 30 for a performance at the SWG3 Galvanizers Yard. Before wrapping up the UK section in London on November 7, the duo will host consecutive shows at Sheffield Leadmill, Manchester Academy, O2 Institute, and the Rock City venue.

Bob Vylan will begin the European section with the first show in Germany's Cologne on November 17. They will also take over the stage in Hamburg, Berlin, Wroclaw, Prague, and Stuttgart. The last few shows of the Humble As The Sun tour will be performed at the Petit Bain in Paris and Patronaat in Haarlem.

The Humble As The Sun tour will be officially wrapped up with a final headlining show in Belgium at Antwerp's Trix Hall on November 28.

Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan are yet to reveal if other guest artists will support them on the UK and European tour. Jigsaw Mouth is currently accompanying the duo on select dates of the ongoing North American tour.

Bob Vylan's Humble As The Sun tour lasts three weeks (Image via @bobbyvylan / Instagram)

The confirmed dates and venues for Bob Vylan's tour across the United Kingdom and Europe are:

October 22 – Brighton Chalk, United Kingdom

October 23 – Portsmouth Guildhall

October 25 – Bristol Marble Factory

October 26 – Plymouth University

October 27 – Cardiff Great Hall

October 29 – Newcastle NX, United Kingdom

October 30 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

October 31 – Sheffield Leadmill

November 2 – Manchester Academy

November 3 – O2 Institute, Birmingham, United Kingdom

November 5 – Rock City, Nottingham

November 7 – Brixton Electric, London

November 17 – Luxor, Cologne, Deutschland (Germany)

November 18 – Headcrush, Hamburg, Deutschland

November 20 – Frannz, Berlin, Deutschland

November 21 – Transformator, Wroclaw, Poland

November 22 – Bike Jesus, Prague, Czech Republic

November 23 – Kulturquartier, Stuttgart, Denmark

November 25 – Petit Bain, Paris, France

November 27 – Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands

November 28 – Trix Hall, Antwerp, Belgium

Bob Vylan's third studio album, Humble As The Sun, secured the top position on the list of UK R&B Albums (OCC) on release. The April 2024 album also went on to peak at the third position on the list of UK Independent Albums (OCC).

The 10-track album featured hits like - Humble as the Sun, Reign, GYAG, Dream Big, Hunger Games, Right Here, Makes Me Violent, He's a Man, Ring the Alarm and I'm Still Here.