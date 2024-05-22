Sevendust 21st Anniversary tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The American rock band Sevendust is hitting roads this fall and revealed plans for the '21st Anniversary tour' on Instagram this Tuesday. The North American tour begins this fall on September 13 in New Hampshire.

The Live Nation-produced tour celebrates 21 years of the band's 2003 album - Seasons. Headlining the tour through 16 different cities in North America, the band will be supported by openers from guests such as Horizon Theory, Return to Dust, and 10 Years.

The tickets for the 21st Anniversary tour are available through a Live Nation presale starting at 10 am EDT this Wednesday, May 22. Fans can visit Livenation.com to book the tickets using the presale code 'SOUNDCHECK.' The artist presale accessible with the code 'SEASONS' began earlier this Tuesday, May 21.

Sevendust to begin the 21st Anniversary tour on September 13 (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tour partners, including Blabbermouth and Knotfest, begin their member-only presales this Wednesday, May 22, at 10 am EDT. The tickets for the fall tour will be available to the general public through an open sale beginning on Thursday, May 23, at 10 am EDT. The general tickets for the tour start at over $29 and are limited to eight per head.

Everything to know about Sevendust's 21st Anniversary tour

Sevendust will start the celebratory tour on September 13 as they take over the Hampton Beach Casino in New Hampshire for two days. The headlining tour will be followed by performances at Albany's Empire Live, Palladium Times Square, Harrisburg's HMAC, and The Filmore in Silver Springs.

Touring North America, the band will stop at venues such as The Ritz in Raleigh, The Mill & Mine in Knoxville, The Eastern in Atlanta, and The Signal in Chattanooga. Sevendust will also take over The Factory in Dallas on October 2.

The October section includes performances at The Cotillion in Wichita, Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, The Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, and Denver's Summit music venue. Sevendust will officially conclude the fall tour with the headlining show at The Depot concert venue in Salt Lake City on October 8.

The American rock band is yet to reveal the full setlist for the tour, but fans can hope to watch them performing tracks from the Seasons album. The celebratory tour may feature performances on hits such as - Disease, Enemy, Seasons, Broken Down, Honesty, Disgrace, and Separate, among others.

The 21st-anniversary tour supports the Seasons album (Image via Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

The confirmed dates for the 21st-anniversary tour are:

September 13 & 14 - Hampton Beach Casino, New Hampshire September 15 – Empire Live, Albany, New York September 17 – Water Street Music Hall, Rochester, New York September 19 – Palladium Times Square, New York September 20 – HMAC, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania September 21 – The Fillmore, Silver Spring, Maryland September 22 – The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina September 24 – The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, Tennessee September 25 – The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia September 26 – The Signal, Chattanooga, Tennessee October 2 – The Factory, Dallas, Texas October 3 – The Cotillion, Wichita, Kansas October 4 – Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, Oklahoma October 5 – The Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, Nebraska October 7 – Summit, Denver, Colorado October 8 – The Depot, Salt Lake City, Utah

Before the fall tour, Sevendust is performing additional shows at multiple North American concerts, with the first being in Illinois at the Gem City Concert Series on July 21.

They will also appear at festivals such as - Rock Fest 2024, Upheaval 2024, Inkcarceration Festival 2024, OC Bike Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. Tickets for all festival dates are already available through sevendust.com.