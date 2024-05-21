Jon Pardi 2024 'Mr. Saturday Night Tour': New dates, venues, & all you need to know

Jon Pardi is set to continue touring through North America and recently revealed new dates for the Mr. Saturday Night Tour via an announcement on social media on May 21. The fall leg of his tour will kick start on September 5. Spanning over two weeks, the fall leg covers 16 North American and Canadian cities and will end on October 12 in Texas.

The Live-nation produced tour first began in September 2023 and supports the artist's 2022 album - Mr. Saturday Night.

Tickets for the recently announced leg of the tour are available through the fan club presale that began at 10 am EDT on May 21. The tickets can be booked on Livenation.com with the presale code 'PARDI24.' The presale for VIP packages, which include backstage tours, group photos, gifts, and more, also begins this Tuesday, May 21.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation will begin their 48-hour presales this Wednesday, May 22, which fans can access by visiting Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be available to the general public through an open sale beginning at 10 am EDT on Friday, May 24. The VIP tickets will also be on open sale starting this Friday.

Everything to know about the fall leg of Jon Pardi's 2024 Mr. Saturday Night Tour

Jon Pardi will begin the fall leg of the Mr. Saturday Night Tour at the Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore on September 5. The Last Night Lonely singer will then headline consecutive shows at Wilmington's Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

He will then head to Canada on September 14 for a performance at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. Following a break of six days, the country music singer will perform at Wheatland's Toyota Amphitheatre.

He will follow up the Wheatland show with performances in Bakersfield, Huntsville, Alpharetta, and Orange Beach. The last few days of the fall tour will include back-to-back performances at the Brandon Amphitheater in Mississippi, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, and the AmericanBank Center in Corpus Christi.

As per iHeartRadio, Meghan Patrick and Priscilla Block will support the tour's first six shows. Larry Fleet and country music singer Priscilla Block will also support the tour on select dates.

The fall run of Jon Pardi's tour (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The newly announced dates and venues for Jon Pardi's tour are:

September 5 – Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore, Maryland

September 6 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, North Carolina

September 7 – Credit One Stadium, Charleston, South Carolina

September 12 – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown, Ohio

September 13 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, Michigan

September 14 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario

September 20 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, California

September 21 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

September 27 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

September 28 – Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

October 3 – Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, Alabama

October 4 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia

October 5 – The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, Alabama

October 10 – Brandon Amphitheater, Mississippi

October 11 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Woodlands, Texas

October 12 – American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Jon Pardi's fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, was released on September 2, 2022. The album peaked at the fifth position on Billboard's list of US Top Country Albums. The 14-track album features country music hits like - Mr. Saturday Night, Last Night Lonely, Neon Light Speed, and Santa Cruz among others.