Taylor Swift is one of the most recognizable faces in this generation's entertainment industry. The 14-time Grammy winner has continued rising to the top after the COVID-19 pandemic with her record-breaking Eras Tour and the release of her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor has had many high-profile friends in her illustrious career. Over the years, the Grammy winner's circle has included names like Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, and Karlie Kloss.

However, unexpected friendships in the entertainment world often take the world by storm. One such friendship has developed over the past few years between Taylor Swift and Ice Spice (Isis Naija Gaston). The bond started when Ice Spice reached out to Taylor after watching her documentary, Miss Americana, and the latter invited her to collaborate on a song.

Timeline of Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's friendship explored

Here is the complete timeline of Ice Spice and Taylor Swift's unexpected friendship.

2020: Taylor Swift invited Ice Spice for a collaboration

In 2020, Netflix released a documentary called Miss Americana, which covered Taylor's journey over the course of several years. Ice Spice watched the documentary, and her team reached out to Taylor.

In an interview with Variety on September 12, 2022, the rapper said:

"What I took away from Taylor’s documentary is you really do need to work hard, and not everything is going to be as easy as it seems."

Ice Spice also mentioned that her team decided to contact Taylor Swift, and then Taylor invited her to collaborate on a song.

"My manager heard me talking about that and had reached out to her team, and then they had a song for me."

May 2023: Taylor Swift and Ice Spice release the remix of Karma

The duo collaborated and released the remix version of Karma, accompanied by a music video, on May 26, 2023. Around the same time, Ice Spice joined Taylor Swift in her Eras Tour concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gaston gushed about working with Taylor and lauded her humility.

"We went to the studio, and she’s so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me," she revealed.

Ice Spice continued:

"I’m like, ‘Why is Taylor Swift outside?’ Like, ‘Taylor, what are you doing here?’ So she’s great. She’s so funny."

In another interview with Today Show on February 2, 2024, Ice Spice revealed that she was in tears when she heard that Taylor wanted to collaborate with her.

"I started crying when I heard about it,” Spice said. “I was like, ‘No, you’re lying. That’s not real!’ I was so emotional, it was like tears of joy, of course. But, just grateful — iconic," she commented.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Spotify last year, Taylor Swift also expressed her admiration for the 24-year-old.

"Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” Swift commented. “I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my (Eras) tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly.”

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - Karma debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the music video has amassed over 60 million views on YouTube within 11 months.

July 2023: Ice Spice revealed that she and Taylor 'talk all the time'

In an interview with The Guardian, Ice Spice revealed that she is a huge fan of the Blank Space singer, and they "talk all the time."

"She’s so sweet — I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice. We talk all the time and she’s so funny," she said in the interview

September 2023: Award-winning best friends

Taylor and Ice Spice sat together and had a gala time during the MTV VMAs in 2023. They were also spotted dancing throughout the ceremony.

Taylor won the Song of the Year award for Anti-Hero, and Ice Spice also took home Best New Artist.

April 2024: Ice Spice gives Taylor Swift a shoutout

Taylor and Ice Spice have always supported each other in their endeavors and celebrated their achievements. In the first week of Coachella, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were seen dancing and singing to Ice Spice's performance.

During the second weekend, Ice Spice gave a shoutout to Taylor and her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, before performing her part in Karma.

Y’all heard Taylor’s new album yet?” Ice Spice shouted, referring to Swift’s new album. “Shout-out to Taylor Swift. My good sis."

Swift and Ice Spice's friendship has been unexpected and amazing. Fans hope that their bond remains strong so that they can enjoy more successful collaborations in the future.