Ice Spice vs Latto: Who has the bigger net worth in 2024?

While the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been making headlines recently, other significant feuds, such as the one between rapper Ice Spice and Latto, have also caught the attention of fans. In light of this, it is worth exploring the net worth of both these artists. As of 2024, Ice has a higher net worth of $8 million, while Latto's stands at $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The tension between the two rappers began in January 2023, when Latto failed to recall the lyrics of Ice Spice's song on the red carpet. Many assumed that she was attempting to shade the Barbie World artist. Last year, she was also accused of copying Ice's pose in her Instagram posts.

Fans then believed that Ice Spice's Gimme A Light, which released on May 10, 2024, was a diss track on Latto.

Rappers Latto and Ice Spice's net worth and career earnings explored

24-year-old rapper Ice Spice has a net worth of a whopping $8 million, as of May 11, 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born in New York City in 2000, she first experienced fame after her track Munch (Feelin' U) was released in 2022. The track soon went viral on social media platforms like TikTok and X.

The title also gained popularity after it was played on Sirius XM radio station Sound 42 by Drake. This track also ranked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Later, the artist dropped her singles Bikini Bottom and In Ha Mood, after signing a deal with 10K Projects.

Ice Spice kept growing and released tracks including Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 and Karma. The artist also received four Grammy nominations in 2024.

Latto or Big Latto is a rapper born in Ohio in 1998. Her net worth stands at $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, and is about $3 million less than that of Ice Spice's. The rapper rose to fame in 2019 after B*tch from da Souf was released and the track entered the Billboard Hot 100.

Latto received more recognition in 2021 after she dropped Big Energy. This track didn't only make it to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart but also ranked in third place. She also featured on Jungkook's Seven, which dropped in 2023. The artist has received two Grammy nominations to date.

Ice Spice has not confirmed if her latest track is a diss aimed at Latto

These young rappers have been involved in a feud that seemingly began at the beginning of last year. In October 2023, Latto dropped her collaborative single Fine as Can Be, and fans assumed she took a dig at Ice Spice in a few verses. Latto rapped:

"That n*gga a munch/Yo’ bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch/I don’t do backends, need it up front/I’m big dawg, you b*tches is runts/Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts/I pull triggers and I pull blunts."

The verses included the word "munch," which references Ice's breakout track. In January 2024, she teased a song on X, and fans believed they noticed Ice Spice's music video in the background. Finally, on January 26, Ice Spice released Think You The S**t (Fart), in which she seemed like she was taking a dig at Latto.

It was much later that the Bronx rapper acknowledged the rumors about the track allegedly being about Latto. During a Twitter Spaces session in February, she talked about seeing her music video on the January teaser posted by Latto and said:

"I’m like, 'Okay, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me.' I was like, 'This has to be fake—this is AI,' but b*tches be bold, so I was like, 'Alright, we’re being bold today.'"

On May 10, Ice Spice released Gimme A Light, where she seemed to have subtly dissed Latto as she rapped:

"And no, I don’t got any opps/Like why would I beef with a flop?"

Expand Tweet

While it is not clear if the Bronx rapper is taking a dig at Latto in the track, fans await further updates on the dynamic between the two artists.