Shaquille O'Neal vs Shannon Sharpe: Who has the bigger net worth in 2024?

Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O'Neal recently became the talk of the town as they got into a feud. In light of this, it is worth exploring each of their net worths. O'Neal currently has a higher net worth of $500 million, while Sharpe's stands at $14 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The beef began after the former basketball player argued that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have become the regular-season MVP, instead of Nikola Jokić. This prompted Sharpe to take a dig at O'Neal and the situation got worse after he accused O'Neal of being jealous, as per Billboard.

Eventually, Shaquille O'Neal revealed a diss track amid this feud with Shannon Sharpe on Friday’s episode of The Big Podcast.

Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe's career earnings explored

Born in Newark, O'Neal, the former basketball player, is an entrepreneur and TV host. As of May 11, 2024, his net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, stands at $500 million. O'Neal's career spanned over 19 years, and he has achieved milestones over the years. His career began back in 1992 when he was picked by Orlando Magic and he soon became a popular name in the industry after winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The golden period of his career began when he was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2004. From the year 2000-2002, he won three consecutive NBA Championships.

Apart from being a sportsperson, he also entered the world of entrepreneurship. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his earnings from his salary and other endorsements crossed $800 million, thus, making him one of the highest-earning athletes.

When he was an NBA player, he earned about $292 million just from his salary and another $200 million from endorsements, as per the website. Although he has now retired, Shaquille O'Neal still earns approximately $60 million each year from endorsements and other endeavors. He is also part of the music industry and has dropped several rap albums over time.

Shannon Sharpe was born in Chicago and is a former NFL player. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of May 11, 2024, his net worth stands at $14 million, over $400 million less than O'Neal's net worth. In 1990, Sharpe was selected by the Denver Broncos and before that, he played college football for Savannah State Tigers. Shannon has won three Super Bowl titles and is known as one of the best tight ends.

Back in 2000, he signed a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, which was worth $13.8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. After two years in 2002, he reportedly returned to the Denver Broncos with a deal of $16 million. While being a professional footballer, Shannon earned about $22.3 million just from his salary.

Hence, the former NBA player has a much higher net worth when compared to that of the former NFL player, as of May 2024.

Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe's feud

Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O'Neal got into a feud over an interview that O'Neal had with Nikola Jokić. O'Neal told Nikola on Inside The NBA, that while he loved Nikola, he believed that the MVP title should have gone to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"I want to congratulate you but I want you to hear it from me first that I thought SGA should have been the MVP. That is no disrespect to you but congratulations," O'Neal said.

Later on his Nightcap podcast, Shannon took a dig at the former NBA player and added:

"Shaq is never brought up in [GOAT conversations]. And I think a part of him is envious of that."

Shaquille O'Neal later responded to the statements on several social media platforms. On X, he posted a list curated by late former Cowboys scout Gil Brandt. Shannon appeared in the eleventh position on the list for being the best tight end in the history of the NFL. Hence, according to Shaquille O'Neal, Shannon could not criticize his career. The former basketball player also wrote:

"Gotta be top ten in your profession, before you speak on someone in there [sic] profession."

He then took to Instagram, addressing Shannon, and said,

"You took me sticking up @shai ask jealousy of joker. shows how smart you are and how you say anything to get clicks. so here’s some click bait for you."

He later also posted an update on X, where he referred to 50Cent and wrote:

"The @50cent of the nba will make his last response when he wakes up from his nap. then i’m done with it. it is was it is ,ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun. #mixtapecomingsoon."

Shaq then dropped a diss track The Big Man and said he was "now done with this."