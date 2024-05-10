"Weird a** old head" — Toosii calls out Shaquille O’Neal for allegedly trying to flirt with his girlfriend in the past

The music world collided with sports celebrity drama when rapper Toosii publicly criticized former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. The incident unfolded when Toosii claimed Shaq had sent an inappropriate direct message (DM) to his girlfriend, Samaria J Davis, who is also the mother of his child.

This allegation came to light surrounding resurfaced rumors about Shaq's dating life, involving old photos of him with a younger woman in Spain.

Toosii's outrage was sparked by a specific message from Shaq dated November 2022, where he allegedly said to Davis, “let me have that baby” referring to Toosii’s son.

"One time this [expletive] dm Samaria and said ‘let me have that baby’ talking about my son. Weird a*s old head."

The statement was made by Toosii, which he expressed in a tweet dated May 9, 2023, as a response to social media posts about Shaquille O’Neal's past actions.

The intricacies of Shaq’s alleged DM incident and Toosii's statement

Following the startling claim, on May 9, Toosii shared his frustration and confusion on various social media platforms, illustrating his displeasure with what he interpreted as an unwelcome advance towards his family.

He elaborated on his initial misunderstanding of the message, clarifying his reaction to what he believed was an inappropriate comment about his son rather than a clumsy flirtation attempt.

"So apparently I guess what he was saying was, he wanted my girl. Which like, if I would've read it like that, I never would have posted it 'cause, I mean, [expletive] gonna DM your girl. ... But I thought he was talking about something about my son. I just seen 'baby.' That's all I seen, I just seen, 'Can I have that baby?' No comma."

Toosii discussed this misinterpretation further in an Instagram story, speaking of the nuances of the situation that led to his public denouncement of Shaq. He used this platform to elaborate on his initial reaction to the direct message Shaq sent to his girlfriend, Samaria J Davis, and to clarify his thoughts on the situation. This was part of Toosii's broader response to the controversy surrounding the DM and Shaq's interactions.

Shaq’s own words have previously fueled discussions about his approach to flirting. Earlier in the year, he addressed comments made about another artist, Ice Spice, during his podcast on March 2023, explaining his intent behind a seemingly flirtatious statement.

"The reason why I put up the post with Ice Spice is not cause I was trying to flirt. I didn’t really blow her off, I just wanted to show her some respect too. That’s why I put the post up. Because I was in there and it was all about Shaq and Taylor and she was in the picture so I had to come back and say by the way this little woman is fine too. Shaq don’t flirt like that. My flirting is unorthodox." Shaq said in March on his Big Podcast,

Shaq also discussed the dynamics of his social interactions and how the public and media often misinterpret them.

Shaq's alleged Spanish vacation with a younger companion

The controversy surrounding Shaquille O’Neal’s alleged vacation in Spain with a younger woman has not only ignited discussions among fans but also among celebrities, who have shared their thoughts on the matter. These reactions vary, providing different perspectives within the entertainment and sports communities.

Cartoonist Obi Aris, a close friend of the woman seen with Shaq, took to social media to address the rumors about her age and their relationship. In a tweet, he clarified the situation, noting that the woman was "like 27" at the time of the vacation, not 21, as some reports had suggested.

"I rarely address this kinda mess, but that’s my homegirl," Aris tweeted. "Were they together? Briefly. Was this years ago? Yes. Was she 21? Absolutely not. She was definitely older than that when this happened because I WAS AT HER 21st birthday. So be wary of these pages. They just want clicks."

The statement aimed to correct misinformation and defend his friend against misleading narratives.

Robert Littal from BlackSportsOnline also provided context and reiterated that the photos were from 2019 when Shaq was 47 years old, and they could not verify the age of the woman. He spoke about the importance of not jumping to conclusions based on unverified information, thus contributing to a more balanced view of the incident.