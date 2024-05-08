What was Billie Eilish’s childhood like? Singer's early years explored

Billie Eilish is currently one of the most well-known celebrities in the world. At 22, the American singer-songwriter already holds 9 Grammys, 2 Oscars, 2 Golden Globes, and 3 BRIT Awards under her belt.

She gained overnight success from a track titled Ocean Eyes, which she uploaded casually on SoundCloud at 13. Since then, she has acquired a massive fan following, both for her music as well as for her captivating personality.

According to The Mirror, Eilish grew up in a modest, 2-bedroom home in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Her residence was full of musical instruments, nudging her towards music since she was a child.

Boasting a following of over 119 million on Instagram and 49 million subscribers on YouTube, Eilish has a legendary influence over her listeners, whom she often refers to as her "number one priority." As the singer currently awaits the release of her third studio album titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, let's take a look at what the superstar's childhood years looked like.

Billie Eilish's creative childhood paved the way for a career in music

Billie Eilish, whose real name is "Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell," was born on December 18, 2001, to Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell. Both of Billie's parents are actors and amateur musicians. The couple provided their children, both Billie and Finneas, a creative childhood by opting to homeschool them.

The Bad Guy singer picked up a ukelele at 6 and wrote her first-ever song at 11, as homework for the songwriting classes her mother taught the siblings.

Speaking about her childhood in a 2020 Vogue interview, Billie Eilish confessed:

"I'm so glad I didn't go to school because if I had, I would never have the life I have now."

Besides songwriting and instruments, Eilish told The Guardian in 2019 that she also experimented with horse riding, painting, photoshoots, and acting growing up. She began dancing when she was 8 and took up classes at the Revolution Center, L.A., for over four years, where she trained in multiple styles.

It was, in fact, her love for dancing that led to the creation of her breakthrough song Ocean Eyes - the first track she recorded that brought her global recognition. Shortly after the track became a success, Billie Eilish suffered a growth plate injury in her hip that ended her dancing career. It was around the same time that her musical career picked up its pace, allowing the Lovely singer to take the music industry by storm.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the singer has earned a net worth of $50 million. Even after having a massively successful music career, Billie continues to live in the same home she grew up in with her parents.

Billie Eilish called growing up in the public eye a "bruising experience"

As Billie Eilish was featured in the BBC 100 Women list, the singer revealed how growing up had been a "bruising experience" for her. During a 2022 BBC interview, she mentioned:

"Growing up in the public eye is a very bruising experience, and it's really hard to develop and change, for a lot of reasons. And so it was hard for me because I didn't really know what to do so I was just like, grasping for straws."

While the singer continued to win awards and set new records with her music, she also dealt with a "severe imposter syndrome," struggling to find her identity as she transformed from an internet kid to a global star.

Exposed to fame in her early teenage years, Billie Eilish experienced a crisis of truly discovering who she was and wanted to be. Talking about it in the same interview, Billie Eilish told BBC:

"When you see yourself and your name everywhere it's really hard to know who the hell you are."

However, over time, Billie Eilish worked on coming to terms with herself and changing the way she saw and thought about her identity, saying:

"I don't look at myself like I am something to explain. I just exist."

The singer is set to release another music album this year. This will be followed by a tour that kicks start in September 2024 and concludes in July 2025. During the first leg of her tour, Eilish will perform in North America, followed by Australia, and finally in the UK.