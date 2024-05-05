What is Billie Eilish’s biggest hit? Here are the singer's top 5 most popular songs

From releasing her first EP at the age of 15 to having won two Academy Awards by 22, Billie Eilish has become quite the trendsetter in the music industry. From a singer whose first track gained overnight success, Eilish has come quite far in her 8-year-long music career, having released two studio albums, two extended plays, one live album, and over 30 singles.

In 2022, Billie Eilish became the youngest person to ever headline at the Coachella and was honored by BBC by being included in their Top 100 Women list. The same year, Eilish won her first Academy Award for Best Original Song alongside her brother, Finneas, for the theme song of James Bond's No Time to Die.

Two years later, the Ocean Eyes singer won yet another Oscar, this time for What Was I Made For? which emerged as a real tear-jerker, going viral on social media almost instantly, made more relevant as the theme song of the 2023 movie, Barbie. The singer has 65,721,285 monthly listeners on Spotify, whose streaming histories have voted lovely (with Khalid) as her biggest hit on the platform, having amassed 2,764,294,648 streams at the time of writing this article.

As Billie Eilish awaits the release of her third studio album — Hit Me Hard and Soft — this month, the icon already has over 50 songs under her belt, and we'll explore the top 5 most famous ones among them.

Billie Eilish's top 5, ranked

1) lovely (with Khalid) (2018)

Times played on Spotify: 2,764,294,648

lovely is a collaborative track by Billie Eilish and Khalid which was released in April 2018 as the soundtrack for the second season of 13 Reasons Why, a Netflix teen drama. The song marked Eilish's earliest foray into creating music for TV and movies.

Talking about picking the title for the track in a Beats 1 interview, Eilish revealed:

"We called it that because the song was sort of really freaking despressing so then it's like oh, how lovely, just taking everything horrible like you know what this is great."

lovely spent 64 weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked in the top 40 of several other countries.

With Billie Eilish's third studio album due to release later this month, it wouldn't be surprising if the tracks from the same replace the ones aforementioned as her "most famous" songs soon.

2) bad guy (2019)

Times played on Spotify: 2,487,988,016

bad guy was released as a part of Billie Eilish's debut studio album in March 2019 and became an immediate hit, widely regarded for its more energetic music against most of her softer tracks.

In the song, Eilish is seen taunting a man for being a "bad guy" despite being tougher than him. Upon its release, the track topped the US Billboard Hot 100, alongside 16 other international charts, peaking at number 2 in the UK Singles Chart. Eilish also released another version of it with her longtime idol, Justin Beiber, in July.

Bad Guy ended up winning Eilish two Grammys in 2020, for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

3) when the party's over (2019)

Times played on Spotify: 1,805,594,335

when the party's over was released in October 2018 as the second single from Billie Eilish's debut studio album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The track was also written and produced by Finneas O'Connell, who shared the story of a breakup he experienced through it.

Speaking about the song with Vulture, O'Connell revealed how he was inspired to write on his way back from a girl's house in LA after ending things with her. The musician also mentioned how it was a bare-bones piano ballad, which he drew from the siblings' time singing in church choirs growing up.

The song spent 29 weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100, going 4 times platinum in the country, and 2 times platinum in the UK.

4) everything i wanted (2019)

Times played on Spotify: 1,585,422,650

Billie Eilish first released everything i wanted as a standalone track in 2019, but later added it to the deluxe version of her debut album. The track has drawn inspiration from one of Eilish's nightmares and also highlights the strong relationship between her and her brother, Finneas.

In a 2020 interview with the NY Times, Billie Eilish revealed how Finneas was initially hesitant to work on the idea of the song because of his concern for her mental well-being. The subject of the song was later changed from depression to mutual support and togetherness.

Soon after its release, everything i wanted debuted at number one in the singles chart of several countries and spent 8 weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100.

5) Ocean Eyes (2017)

Times played on Spotify: 1,365,989,024

Ocean Eyes was the song that led Billie Eilish to the path of recognition and success. Eilish originally recorded the song — written by her brother — as a favor for her dance instructor. But as soon as it was uploaded on SoundCloud, the track went viral overnight.

Talking about the creation of the song in a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, Eilish revealed:

"[Finneas] taught me the song and we sang it together along to his guitar and I loved it. It was stuck in [my] head for weeks."

The song was re-released commercially the next year, reaching number 84 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Eilish later included the song in her first EP, Don't Smile At Me, with it also being included in the soundtrack of the 2017 movie Everything, Everything.