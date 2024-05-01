What is Finneas O'Connell's net worth? All about Billie Eilish’s brother's career earnings

Finneas O'Connell, brother of singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish, has successfully branched out to create an independent music career for himself and is doing very well at it. O'Connell has been credited with co-writing and producing a majority of Billie Eilish's songs, including those of her first and second debut album, both of which have won the duo several awards.

The singer-songwriter, 26, has created a series of singles since 2016, with his debut EP, Blood Harmony, released in October 2019, and his first studio album Optimist being released two years later. O'Connell has also composed scores for movies, harboring an acting career on the side.

Finneas O'Connell has been in a relationship with Claudia Sulewski,a YouTube influencer with over 2.5 million subscribers, since 2018. The Celebrity Net Worth estimates O'Connell's net worth to be $30 million, with that of his sister, Billie Eilish, being $50 million.

Finneas O'Connell has collaborated with many famous artists besides Billie Eilish

Finneas O'Connell with girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski at The ASCAP 2019 Pop Music Awards (Image via Getty/Ari Perilstein)

Finneas O'Connell has co-written many songs with sister, Billie Eilish, which have topped the Billboard and won the duo multiple awards, including Grammys and Oscars. O'Connell was also a part of Billie Eilish's award-winning creation of the theme of the James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

O'Connell's work as an independent artist began in 2016, with the release of his debut single, New Girl, followed by a series of other tracks including I'm in Love Without You, Luck Pusher, and Landmine. In 2021, the singer-songwriter also produced his debut album, Optimist. Finneas is also a part of the band, The Slightlys, which played the Warped Tour in 2015.

Besides Billie Eilish, O'Connell has made contributions to the music of many globally-recognized artists in recent years. In 2019, he produced Selena Gomez's number-one hit, Lose You to Love Me. Two tracks from Camila Cabello's second studio album, Romance, have also been produced by O'Connell. In the same year, Finneas worked with Ashe to produce Moral of the Story, which was featured in the Netflix movie, P.S.: I Still Love You.

In 2021, O'Connell reunited with Ashe to co-write produce Till Forever Falls Apart. The record producer also produced Justin Beiber's sixth studio album, Justice. Finneas also became one of the 12 artists featured on Ringo Starr's 2021 EP, Zoom In.

So far, Finneas has composed the scores of two movies; The Fallout, a teen drama starring Jenna Ortega, and Vengeance, a black comedy starring B. J. Novak.

Finneas has also worked on his acting career on the side, making his debut in the 2011 comedy, Bad Teacher. Thereafter, O'Connell played cameo roles in the sitcoms Modern Family and Aquarius. In 2013, he co-starred in Life Inside Out with his mother. Two years later, Finneas played Alistair in the final season of the Fox series, Glee.

It would be fair to call Finneas O'Connell's career in both music and acting diverse and successful, which has been financially rewarding as well, contributing to the singer-songwriter amassing a net worth of $30 million.

Finneas O'Connell's investments

The entire O'Connell Family at the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

Finneas O'Connell has spent lavishly on real estate in recent years, with his first purchase taking place shortly after he started dating Claudia Sulewski. In early 2019, O'Connell paid $2.7 million for a 2,800-square-foot mansion in the Loz Feliz neighborhood of L.A.

The home, which was reportedly 95 years old at the time of purchase, boasted arched windows, stunning views, a spa, a pool, a breakfast nook, and a centered-island chef's kitchen. According to The Things, O'Connell loved the mansion so much that he paid $250k over its asking price.

A year later, O'Connell also bought an ocean-front cottage in Malibu with Sulewski for $5.2 million. The 1,250-square-foot cottage offers an open-concept floorplan and has three bedrooms, a fireplace, and a jacuzzi. The couple has also reportedly bought a petite bungalow in L.A. for an undisclosed amount.

Beyond real estate, Finneas also invests generously in supporting their parents alongside his sister, Billie Eilish. The siblings have paid off all their folks' mortgages, and pay them an ongoing salary.

O'Connell notably supported his mother, Maggie Baird's initiative, Support and Feed, which was founded amidst COVID in 2020 and has established a presence across the US, with plans of branching out to the UK, EU, and Australia through partnerships.