Billie Eilish apparently confirmed for Fortnite Festival Season 3

Fortnite Festival Season 3 is due to begin on April 23, 2024. This will mark the end of the ongoing season and usher in a new feature artist, cosmetics, Jam Tracks, and a lot more. On that note, while Epic Games has yet to confirm who the next featured artist is, recent Fortnite leaks have shed light on things; and according to the information at hand, it's none other than Billie Eilish.

Although this does not come as a surprise given how popular the artist in question is, many were hoping for Taylor Swift. With her new album The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19, 2024, she was a prime candidate for the collaboration. Nevertheless, there is always a next time. That said, here is everything we know about Fortnite Festival Season 3.

Fortnite Festival Season 3 to supposedly feature Billie Eilish and her hit tracks

Thanks to recent Fortnite leaks, it's been all but confirmed that Billie Eilish will indeed be the next artist to be featured in-game. While the information is based on leaks, numerous veteran leakers/dataminers such as FN_Assist, ShiinaBR, and others have theorized that it is true.

This is also based on the fact that in-game teasers for Fortnite Festival Season 3 are starting to appear in the news feed. The color used in the teaser is green which is closely related to Billie Eilish, who is known for wearing the color very often. This is what the teaser had to say:

"Fortnite Festival Season 3 arrives on April 23. Complete quests to unlock rewards, wrap up the Festival Pass and leave your best on the stage before the leaderboards reset next season!"

With the date fixed, all that remains is confirming the featured artist in question. Given that over the years, fans have been asking to have Billie Eilish featured in-game as an Icon Series skin, the developers must have finally taken note of it. That being said, there is no insight into the Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks that could be featured.

Based on community speculation, popular hit songs such as Ocean Eyes, Lovely, Bellyache, When The Party’s Over, Everything I Wanted, and idontwannabeyouanymore, could be added to the game. Some could be listed in the Item Shop, while others could be exclusive to the Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass.

On that note, players will not have to wait long for the grand reveal as Epic Games should start making things public over the weekend. More Fortnite leaks pertaining to other cosmetics and items that could be part of Fortnite Festival Season 3 should start appearing online soon as well.

