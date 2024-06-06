"It's damage control"— Internet reacts as Drake Delilah bar incident theory goes viral in wake of Wah Gwan Delilah release 

After Toronto comedian and rapper Snowd4y dropped “Wah Gwan Delilah”, featuring Drake, some netizens brought up an incident that took place at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2018.

The track, released on June 4, is a parody version of Plain White T’s celebrated song “Hey There Delilah”, and is replete with colloquial terms used in Toronto.

However, after a Reddit post asked users to share their thoughts on Drizzy’s collaboration on the song, one person mentioned the rapper’s entourage physically assaulted a man at a club named Delilah. They added that “Wah Gwan Delilah” was released as damage control to cover up the Google searches that could lead to the nightclub incident Drizzy was allegedly involved in.

“Drake’s entourage badly beat up a dude at a club called Delilah. This song is gonna change the google searches. It’s damage control”, wrote the user.

Links to articles reporting the 2018 incident were shared in the comment section under the now-deleted Reddit post, which prompted a discussion.

Netizens brought up Drake's 2018 Delilah club incident. (Image via X/@thesonofgrayy)

Surveillance footage of the alleged assault was also released at the time. One user wrote covering up Google searches was a common tactic used by artists. Another person said Drake might have resorted to this strategy due to his reputation already being somewhat tarnished as a result of his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

“Makes sense he would do this because of how tough the damage is on his reputation currently”, wrote the user.

The Toronto rapper's collaboration song "Wah Gwan Delilah" prompted some strong reactions from netizens.

"I had to listen to the real Hey There Delilah to cleanse my palate. Christ that song was awful. If it’s a joke , it’s not funny, it’s garbage on multiple fronts", wrote one person.

"They also think he trolled by making people think he was a p*dophile so not too surprising", wrote another.

"Thought he was about to pull an MGK and switch genres for a sec", commented another.

While some fans believed Drizzy was not bothered by his defeat in his diss battle with Kendrick Lamar, a few others disagreed.

"Fans keep saying this is proof that he is unfazed by the loss, to me, it’s the exact opposite. If he was truly unfazed he would just go back to making normal music. This is clearly him trying desperately to appear like he’s having the last laugh. Based on reactions, I don’t think it’s working….", one person opined.

"I think this song was for people in Toronto", expressed another.

Drake's alleged Delilah club incident explored as internet reacts to parody song

According to a supposed lawsuit, Drake was sued in 2019, in connection to a March 2018 incident outside the L.A. celebrity hotspot, Delilah, owned by The H.Wood Group. Bennett Sipes, a former server at the club was there on his night off with his then-girlfriend Sommer Ray on March 24.

The lawsuit, filed by Bennett claimed Drizzy went to the club that night, accompanied by NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., Algerian model Younes Bendjima, and a few others. Bennett and his girlfriend went to bid goodbye to a friend who was in the VIP section, where the Canadian rapper was partying.

As per the court filing, Sommer Ray was allowed to enter the VIP section, while Drizzy stopped Bennett. The two got into an argument following which, the rapper allegedly made a gesture of "throat slashing" as he signaled his private security. The documents stated Bennett perceived the hand gesture as "some type of physical threat towards himself."

Bennett Sipes alleged after the argument, as he was attempting to get into a bathroom, Younes Bendjima and a few others from Drizzy's entourage suddenly appeared and began to "push, shove, kick and repeatedly punch [him] in the face and body."

Surveillance footage of the incident went on to show Drake standing behind while a man was getting beaten. Bennett claimed in his lawsuit that no Delilah personnel tried to stop the attack. He was ultimately saved by a female coworker who reportedly threw herself on him in an attempt to shield him from the others.

Drake's connection with Delilah was further mentioned in his Kendrick Lamar diss track "Family Matters", as he rapped:

"I get off the plane and nothing has changed, I head to Delilah with all of my ice/ Head to Delilah with all of my ice, head to Delilah with all of my ice/ That sh*t gotta be over by now for anyone out here that's calling it right?"

However, Drake's verse on "Wah Gwan Delilah" led several people to wonder if it was authentically his voice or an AI-generated incorporation.