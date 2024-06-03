"I don't know what kind of demon you are"—Ray J reacts to footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie

American R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Ray J recently spoke out about the ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs scandal, and opened up about the viral assault video involving Diddy and his former girlfriend and singer Cassie.

On June 2, Ray J appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast where the host Bolton asked him, “You know Diddy personally. Was you surprised when you [have] seen that video?”

In response, Ray J said that it was “heartbreaking,” “shameful,” and “unacceptable,” adding:

“I have never seen nothing like that. I have never seen nothing like that in the, in the history of my life. So, that’s a new for me. I don’t know what kind of demon you are but somebody need to... perform an exorcism, fast.”

Trending

For the uninitiated, on May 17, CNN released a previously unseen footage where Diddy appeared to be shoving, kicking, and dragging Cassie across a hotel hallway in Los Angeles from an incident that reportedly took place in March 2016.

Expand Tweet

Ray J claims to have drawn “the line” in his friendship with Diddy

Over the weekend, Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was a guest on the podcast The Art of Dialogue where he was asked, “How [do] you feel about everything that’s going on with Diddy right now?”

The former Celebrity Big Brother star said that “it’s just not okay,” and mentioned how the hip-hop industry “counted on” Sean Combs to be one of their “leaders,” but Diddy failed them all.

“I mean it might be forgivable in [the] sense of a spiritual realm of life… but it’s unforgettable. And that’s where you draw the line on friendship and hanging out and supporting and being cool. It’s like... it’s done you know and that’s it,” Ray J added.

He further reiterated by saying how the whole thing was “not okay” and was not something that the community could continue to “take lightly.”

When asked whether the footage surprised him, considering he knew Diddy personally, the All I Feel crooner said that it showed that a kind of “demon” lived inside Combs, adding that only “exorcism” might be the way to fix him.

When the host agreed with him and said he was still in “disbelief” of what he had seen in the viral video, Ray J echoed his sentiments and went on to say:

“There’s no place in that [for him]. And for somebody like me, or anybody to say what I’m saying, they better not have had something like that happen… There’s a certain level of where you don’t go.”

The One on One star stated that having verbal disagreements was acceptable, like the ones people see on reality shows. However, to go beyond that and resort to physical assault was not “okay” under any circumstances.

“This and that do not go together. It just doesn’t. You can’t compare this… And even getting too loud at this point is not even okay… Somebody yelling or screaming, that’s not humane,” he shared.

Ray J also said that Diddy’s place in the hip-hop/ music industry was not “over,” but rather “his membership in the club is revoked.” He explained that someone in Combs’ position couldn’t afford to make the “mistakes” he did, as they were “inexcusable,” to say the least.

Singer-actress Brandy Norwood’s younger brother also mentioned that if Diddy were to throw a party today or tomorrow, people would not be attending it. He added that Diddy would also not be “welcome” at other parties or miss out on getting invited.

In April, during a chat with TMZ, Ray J shared that Diddy’s associates like himself were still trying to “understand what is and what’s not” before weighing in on the ongoing scandal. He also sought “prayers” for everybody involved.

When asked whether he had any first-hand knowledge of Diddy’s allegedly infamous parties, he pled “the fifth” on the question.