"The jokes write themselves at this point": Internet reacts to Drake's nomination for 2024 Kids Choice Awards

The Weeknd, Drake, Ice Spice, and several other performers have recently been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The whole list of nominees was made public by the network on Tuesday for the July 13 presentation. Drake has been nominated for the title of Favorite Male Artist.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Nickelodeon unveiled the names of more than 50 first-time nominees for the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards. The names also included Halle Bailey, Reneé Rapp, and Ryan Gosling. Along with honoring the favorites in 33 categories, like film, TV, music, sports, and more, the awards also recognize fan favorites.

Favorite Male Artist nominees (Image via kca.nick-asia.com)

However, the news of Drake getting nominated created a buzz among social media users. They rushed to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to post hilarious memes and comments regarding the entire incident.

Trending

"The jokes write themselves at this point," said one X account holder.

"Nickelodeon AT it again," wrote someone.

"Drake is in his mid 30s... why is he around?" asked another user.

Some of the comments also reference the rapper being accused of liking underage girls by Kendrick Lamar during their recent feud.

"Kid's choice really need to review who they allow and push to kids…" someone else commented.

"Spongebob keep the family away, Squidward keep the family away," wrote another X user.

"The KIDS CHOICE AWARDS is the last place drake needs to be," commented one more X user.

Drake has been nominated for Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024

The Nickelodeon nomination list has been revealed (Image via Getty)

On July 13, 2024, at 8 pm EST, the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, will host the 37th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants will be celebrated at the ceremony, which will also be hosted by the titular character Patrick Star. Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke will return to their respective roles as SpongeBob and Patrick.

It will also be shown in an animated, contemporary augmented reality setting featuring graphic effects. This will be the first time a virtual presenter will host the ceremony. This is also the first show to be held in July as opposed to March or April.

Drake was on the Nickelodeon nomination list that was made public on Wednesday, June 5. The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Ed Bunny, Post Malone, and Usher are among the other artists in the category.

Ice Spice has been nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist. Her collaboration with Taylor Swift on Karma (Remix) and Barbie World with Nicki Minaj has been nominated for Favorite Musical Collaboration.

Taylor Swift has received the most nominations, with a total of six. Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Timberlake, all of whom have four nominations, come in after her.

However, apart from all the other names, netizens thought that Drake's name stood out. More so because he faced some serious accusations during his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, the most serious of which was that he liked underage girls.

Since these allegations and following the publication of the list, netizens took to social media platforms like X to express their opinion with hilarious memes and comments.

The Kids' Choice Awards will air on Nickelodeon on Saturday, July 13, at 8 pm ET. Voting is already open. Fans in the United States can vote in 33 categories starting today on KidsChoiceAwards.com, the official Kids' Choice Awards website.

The musical acts and presenters are still to be confirmed. Nevertheless, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, TeenNick, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT, and MTV2 will all cast the show simultaneously.