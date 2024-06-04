Has Taylor Swift written songs for other artists? 5 lesser-known songwriting credits explored 

Taylor Swift has won numerous accolades throughout her career for her skill as a lyricist. The 34-year-old has won awards for Best Lyrics for several songs like Anti-Hero, All Too Well (10 Minute Version), and Is It Over Now, and has been nominated for several more. The singer's latest lyrical adventure, The Tortured Poets Department, was released on April 19.

Taylor has also written or co-written many songs for other juggernauts of the musical industry, including Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and many more. She even wrote a song once and sent it to the band Little Big Town in an impromptu fashion, assuming they would like it.

5 lesser-known songs Taylor Swift has written for other artists

Here are the top five lesser-known songs Taylor Swift has written or co-written for other musicians/ bands.

You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home: Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift composed one of the most iconic tunes for Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana: The Movie. You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home became very popular during that time and was lauded by audiences and critics for its composition.

Hannah Montana performs You Will Always Find Your Way Back Home in the closing sequence of the film when she gets onstage to help raise money to save her hometown's treasured park from being ruined by developers. Finally, Taylor Swift had a cameo appearance in the film and performed the song Crazier along with Hannah.

This Is What You Came For: Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris co-wrote This is What You Came For in 2016. The musical number peaked at #3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at #2 on the UK Singles Chart.

However, the song caused some confusion among fans as they weren't sure who had actually written it. TMZ cleared the ambiguity with a report stating that Taylor wrote the song for Calvin under the pseudonym of Nils Sjoberg.

Better Man: Little Big Town

Taylor Swift composed Better Man with the intention of including it in her Red album. However, it didn't make the final cut, and she decided to send it to the country music band Little Big Town in 2016.

Better Man went on to win a barrage of accolades in 2017, including Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards. It also won big at the Grammys, securing the Best Country Duo/ Group performance.

One of the leads of Little Big Town, Kimberley Schlapman, commented on Taylor sending them the song in an interview with Taste of Country in 2016,

"We were like, 'Wow! Taylor sent us a song. She's one of the best songwriters ever," he opined.

Taylor also re-recorded the song and released it in her 2021 album Red (Taylor's Version).

Best Days of Your Life: Kellie Pickler

Best Days of My Life is the second song of Pickler's eponymous album which she co-wrote with Taylor Swift. The narrator talks about the unfaithfulness of her previous partner and how he moved on with his new girlfriend.

The song is a blend of goodwill and acidic cynicism, written after Kellie Pickler's breakup. As the singer herself revealed,

"Taylor Swift and I actually wrote this song together while we were on tour with Brad Paisley. I had went through a really bad breakup a while back, so we wrote the song about the relationship that went sour," explained Pickler in an interview with The Boot published on Septemer 15, 2016.

Best Days of Your Life peaked at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #9 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. By June 2010, the song had already sold over a million units and had received Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Babe: Sugarland

Taylor worked with Pat Monahan to compose Babe for the band Sugarland. The song peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and #2 on the Billboard Digital Songs chart. It was released by Big Machine Records in 2018 as a part of Sugarland's studio album Bigger.

Similar to Better Man, Babe was written for Taylor Swift's 2012 album Red but never released. In 2021, Taylor Swift re-recorded the song and included it in her cohort of songs for Red(Taylor's Version).