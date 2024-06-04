How many instruments can Taylor Swift play? Exploring singer's musical capabilities

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has captured the headlines. In the record-breaking tour, Taylor plays out all her 'eras' and iconic moments throughout her illustrious career. She also uses a carousel of instruments for different songs across different shows, which has gotten many Swifties curious about how many instruments she actually plays.

Taylor Swift excels at playing the guitar and also plays the piano, banjo, and the ukulele. These instruments, along with her singing prowess, complete the Grammy winner's entire musical repertoire.

A deep-dive into all the musical instruments played by Taylor Swift

The list below shows all the Instruments Taylor Swift has played at some point in her career.

Guitar

Opening Night of The Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The guitar has been Taylor's weapon of choice since the very early days of her musical career. Taylor reportedly learned guitar as a child from a local musician called Ronnie Cremer.

According to Taylor, he had taught her a few chords when he came to her house to repair her computer. Although she doesn't use expert guitar maneuvers like shredding, the Blank Space singer possesses enough mastery to capture audiences through her tunes and chords.

NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Two of her most notable guitar models include Baby Taylor and the Taylor GS6. In the early days of her career, Baby Taylor used to be Taylor Swift's go-to musical companion. It is a handy acoustic guitar that Swift used for her songwriting sessions and earlier performances.

The Taylor GS6 is a bigger acoustic beast and offers a rich, warm tone. Taylor currently uses this model extensively in songwriting sessions and concerts.

Taylor Swift also uses limited-edition guitars like the Gibson Les Paul Special and Limited models. Another addition to Taylor's collection is the Taylor Presentation Series PS-14ce Grand Auditorium. It is an acoustic-electric guitar with an ebony fretboard that offers a wide array of tonal range to the singer.

Finally, the Fender Johnny Marr Signature Jaguar is the one the songwriter goes to when she needs something electric. The limited-edition electric guitar is a celebration piece in honor of the legendary Smiths guitarist, Johnny Marr.

Piano

Taylor plays the piano (image via YouTube/ Cardigan)

Taylor Swift has frequently carried the piano onstage with her during sold-out concerts or award-show performances. For instance, during the 2019 MTV VMAs, the singer/songwriter played the grand piano while performing many of her songs.

Many fans have wondered whether Taylor can actually play the piano. The answer is a resounding yes. Taylor was introduced to the piano as a child by her father, Scott Swift. Thereafter, she took lessons from the classical pianist and music composer, Cynthia Katona.

Taylor Swift has played piano renditions of musical numbers by several legends of the industry, including John Lennon, Adele, Coldplay, and also many of her own songs.

Ukulele

A woman playing the ukulele (Photo via Pexels/ juliane sanchez)

Besides the guitar and the piano, Taylor Swift is a handy ukulele player too. The pocket-sized stringed instrument allows Taylor to experiment with different tonal renditions of her songs and gives her the option to go beyond her instrument of choice, i.e., the guitar.

One of Taylor's most notable ukulele performances dates back to 2011. The Back to December singer walked onto the stage in a Newark concert with a ukulele in hand. To complete her retro-styled attire, she chose a purple dress and multicolored retro bracelets.

She also made the ukulele one of the prime companions of her song You Belong With Me. The Hawaiian instrument is also featured in titles like Betty, Exile, Cardigan, The 1, and Love Story.

Banjo

Taylor plays the banjo (photo via YouTube/ Taylor Swift/ Mean)

Another stringed instrument that Taylor has often played in her career is the Banjo. The banjo provides a perfect undertone of folk in her otherwise pop-based musical numbers. Moreover, songs from her ''country star' era have often used banjo as their accompaniment of choice during the early days of Taylor Swift's career.