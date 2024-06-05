"65th win a GODly serve" — Fans react to Taylor Swift winning Songwriter Of The Year at 2024 BMI Pop Awards

Taylor Swift was named the pop songwriter of the year after winning the title at the 2024 BMI Pop Awards on Tuesday, June 4, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The pop star reportedly wrote 10 of the BMI's most-performed tracks of 2023.

Fans expressed excitement and happiness after Swift won the award on Tuesday. Many have been congratulating her on X.

"Deserved!!!Her lyrics are amazing!!!," one user wrote.

Another one wrote, "Omg well deserved."

One fan added, "Songwriter of the decade next."

Another tweet read, "Who else can write better songs!"

Some netizens referred to the fact that this was the 65th time that Swift won a BMI Award. One fan took to X and wrote,

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Are we surprised ? No," added yet another fan.

One fan further tweeted, "Congratulations Mother."

Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift wins "Songwriter of the Year" at the 2024 BMI Awards

Swifties rejoiced when Taylor Swift won "Songwriter of the Year" at the 2024 BMI Awards. As mentioned, many of her songs have become BMI's most-played tracks. The list includes Anti-Hero, Bejeweled, Cruel Summer, Karma, Lavender Haze, Maroon, Midnight Rain, Snow on the Beach, Vigilante Sh*t, and You’re on Your Own, Kid.

The recent award was Swift's 65th BMI Award, including the BMI's President Award, which she won in 2009.

This year, Producer and songwriter Benny Blanco won the BMI's President Award. After receiving the award, Blanco said,

"We have the best job in the world, and we are so thankful and lucky to be in this room. We have the opportunity to make things better through music and help people. We’re giving the soundtrack to peoples’ lives."

In addition to Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Gregory ‘Aldae’ Hein, and Michael Pollack won in the "Song of the Year" category for Cyrus's popular track Flowers. Swift was recently nominated as the "International Artist of The Year" in the 2024 Brit Awards, which took place in March this year.

This year, Taylor Swift also won in several categories, including "Artist of the Year," "Best Pop Artist," "Best Pop Song," and "Best Pop Album," to name a few, in the Gold Derby Music Awards. She also won her seventh Grammy nomination with Anti-Hero.