Taylor Swift laughs as she sings "dating the boy on the football team" line from her song during Eras Tour in Lyon, France

On Sunday, popstar Taylor Swift performed her song Fifteen, in France, and gave an amazing reaction to the lyrics. Swift reportedly wrote the song when she was only 15 years old. The song was later released in 2008. Fans noticed the singer blushing and laughing when she reached a particular part of the song where the lyrics read:

"Well, in your life you'll do things/ Greater than dating the boy on the football team."

Her adorable reaction was immediately connected to her current relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

Taylor reportedly wrote the song when she was a teenager based on experiences that she possibly had then. Fans, regardless, loved Swift's reaction during her recent performance on Sunday.

Lover singer Taylor Swift blushes while singing a part of her 2007 song Fifteen

Fans noticed an adorable moment in Lyon, France while Taylor Swift was performing during her Eras Tour concert. She was singing her 2008 track Fifteen and ended up blushing and smiling while singing the aforementioned lyrics of the song. Fans immediately linked her reaction to her current relationship with Travis Kelce.

Fifteen is a part of her second studio album Fearless. The song is reportedly about the popstar's experiences when she was a teenager alongside her friend Abigail Anderson. The song became quite popular and also made it to the US Billboard Hot 100. The song further won two BMI Awards and one Teen Choice Awards under the category of 'Choice Country Song.'

Talking about Swift and her lover Travis Kelce, the couple confirmed their relationship in September 2023, as per Harper's Bazaar. Recently, on May 19, 2024, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Kelce was asked about his favorite Taylor Swift songs. To this, the player chose Blank Space, Alchemy, and So High School. The last two songs are reportedly based on the relationship between Taylor and Travis.

The lines of Swift's Alchemy go as:

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me."

Coming back to the Sunday concert, for the acoustic section, the 34-year-old singer played a piano mashup including songs like Fifteen and You’re on Your Own, Kid.

Swift expressed gratitude to all the fans on the European leg of her tour

Taylor Swift, who began the European leg of her Eras Tour on May 9 in Paris, her first show in Lyon happened on Sunday. The show, however, began with downpour which made the popstar call it a "rain show." The spirit of the fans didn't fade even a bit despite the rain. She was further heard addressing her fans and saying,

"You guys are absolute champions and heroes for dancing even harder when it started raining. I saw that."

Before performing Champagne Problems, Swift said,

"We have officially had a rain show tonight and that is set. That is permanent. It doesn't matter if it doesn't rain again."

On the same concert day, Taylor Swift's The Prophecy also had its first live performance ever. Before the performance, the popstar said,

"Some nights like tonight I try out playing a song that I’ve never played live before."

The singer sent her warm regards and gratitude to the fans who did not let the spirit die, even when the weather got gloomy.

On June 3, Taylor Swift is set to perform again in Lyon at Groupama Stadium. Her next concert is scheduled on June 7, in Edinburgh. The European leg of the Eras Tour is expected to include several other cities such as London, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Zürich, Dublin, Vienna, and Hamburg, among many others.

The tour is scheduled to have its final show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver. It began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale.