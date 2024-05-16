Who is Lily Calo? Dean McDermott goes Instagram official with girlfriend amid Tori Spelling's divorce

On May 15, Canadian actor Dean McDermott took to Instagram and shared a photo with his girlfriend, Lily Calo. The post is considered to be one of the first photos of the couple shared on social media. McDermott was first spotted with Calo back in October 2023, a few months after he ended his marriage with now-former wife Tori Spelling.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six in March 2024, Dean McDermott revealed that Tori and his girlfriend Lily Calo are on amicable terms. According to the now-deactivated LinkedIn page of Lily Calo, she is working as a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in Los Angeles.

Dean McDermott shared a picture with his girlfriend, Lily Calo, for the first time on a social media platform

57-year-old Dean McDermott finally made his debut with his girlfriend Lily on his Instagram account through a post that he shared on May 15, 2024. In the photo, the couple is seen at The Magic Castle, which is a private club in LA. The caption of the post read:

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she's magic!! #mylovey."

Lily, McDermott's girlfriend, reportedly works in Los Angeles based on her LinkedIn page, which got deactivated shortly after the post went up on Instagram.

Before shifting to Los Angeles, Calo was employed as a gallery director and co-founder of Canvas in Texas. It is unclear where the couple met, but they were seen working on a project together at Conscious Community Global. In a 2021 interview, Calo described herself as a shy person, as per the Daily Mail, and said:

"I was a shy kid from the East coast with the humble goal of seeing the entire world and learning about as many other cultures as I could."

"I knew one way I could do this would be through the arts, but felt I was not an artist in any traditional sense. I eventually discovered my art was within writing and that reading ironically brought me out of my shell," she further added.

In March 2024, Dean McDermott told Page Six about the equation that his girlfriend shared with his former wife. According to the Canadian actor, he is "blessed" since both women are on good terms. He then stated:

"I’m blessed, you know, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids, I just, I’m so blessed. It’s a beautiful thing."

Meanwhile, Lily Calo also uploaded a picture on her social media platform and captioned the photo with:

"I've got peace and I've got love #gratefulheart."

Dean McDermott's former wife, Tori, also commented on the post, where she wrote how much she loved the couple.

Tori Spelling previously revealed that Lily Calo attends their family dinners too

While McDermott and Tori had been going through a divorce, it had been revealed that they were on amicable terms and were also co-parenting well. In her podcast misSpelling, Tori mentioned that despite the split, they are still spending time as a family. In the April 8 episode, Spelling said that they have family dinners together, which Calo also attended.

She further explained:

"I like Lily a lot. It's not bad. It's just you know, it's different. Right?"

In the podcast, Spelling also revealed how she has to make changes in her behavior towards McDermott in front of Calo. This included addressing her former husband as "babe." She explained how "weird" it was to call him by his name after being in a marriage with him for about 18 years. She added:

"I guess when I get a boyfriend or someone else that I call babe, I guess I'll stop calling him babe," she added.

She further spoke about her children, whom she shares with McDermott, and said that all of them like Lily. Since October 2023, the couple has been seen together quite a few times. In a May interview, Dean McDermott told Page Six that Calo was quite supportive of him when it came to his ongoing sobriety journey.

Dean McDermott additionally spoke about his girlfriend, Lily Calo, and described her as an "incredible" woman. He further gushed over how she just wanted to see him happy.

The Canadian actor has been married to Mary Jo Eustace since 1993 and got out of the relationship in 2006. The same year, he married Tori, whom he met in 2005 while shooting for Mind Over Murder.