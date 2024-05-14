What happened to Chrissy Teigen? John Legend shares details about wife's neck injury

American singer John Legend opened up about his wife Chrissy Teigen's neck injury, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, May 13, 2024. Concerns sparked among fans after Teigen posted stories with photos of her in a neck brace.

While fans first assumed that it was because of the injury that the American model wasn't at the Met this year, she later clarified that she was not going to be a part of the event this year anyway. Meanwhile, during a live episode of The Voice, Legend told Entertainment Tonight that his wife injured her neck while trying to do acrobatics like their daughter.

John Legend addressed wife Chrissy Teigen's neck injury concerns

While fans recently got concerned with Chrissy Teigen's seemingly serious neck injury, after she posted a few photos on her story, her husband John Legend addressed the same in an exclusive interview. In reference to the selfies posted on Instagram story on Monday, May 6, 2024, Legend said—

"She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat -- which she's not. Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things."

The singer further spoke about Luna, the couple's 8-year-old daughter, and said—

"I think may have been watching Luna too much. [Luna has] been doing like real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this and it was not a good idea."

While fans expressed concerns regarding the injury, Legend confirmed that his wife has been doing quite fine currently. In one of the photos that she posted on her Instagram story, Teigen added—

"I tried to do a headstand."

Addressing her fans' concerns, Chrissy Teigen had previously stated that the injury wasn't as bad as it looked. She added that the brace was a CVS neck brace which was made to restrict her neck movement. She also spoke about fan speculations about her injury being the reason for her not attending the Met Gala 2024.

The author and model stated—

"This is not why I’m not at the Met. I was never going to the Met this year. Please. I’m so stupid for having made this a thing. I’m sorry."

Legend share four kids with his wife, Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have four children- Miles, Wren, Esti, and Luna. Legend had recently brought his two older kids Miles and Luna on the sets of The Voice. Legend stated that his kids loved watching the live episode and enjoyed it. He added that Luna wanted to visit the live episode again, however, it did not happen.

Legend additionally mentioned—

"They wanted to come today but Luna was sick and didn't go to school. And I'm like, 'You're not coming to The Voice if you didn't go to school.' But yeah, we'll probably bring her back next Monday."

The interviewer further asked the singer about his 8-year-old daughter, if she could walk on a red carpet. To this, Legend replied—

"You know, she's pretty with it. She could probably handle some interviews."

Page Six reported that Chrissy Teigen did not attend the Met Gala event since 2017. She made her debut with husband John Legend, back in 2011. In 2018, she missed the event since she was then pregnant with her oldest son Miles. Teigen has recently posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram, on May 13, 2024.

In the post, Teigen seemed like she's now doing fine and her neck brace is also gone. In the series of photos and videos, Teigen is seen spending some family time with her children.

"another riveting weekend here at groundhog 90210", she captioned the post.

In one of the videos, Chrissy Teigen could be seen with their daughter Luna, where they are trying to build an indoor playset. Fans showered loads of love on the recent Instagram post with Teigen and her children. Just a few days back on May 12, Legend posted a photo on Instagram to tribute his wife on Mother's Day. The photo was captioned—

"Happy Mother's Day to our queen, the heart and soul of our home. We love you mommy!"

While she may have failed to do a headstand, she seemed very connected and happy with her children. Netizens poured love and good wishes in the comment section of the post.