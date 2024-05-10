Met Gala 2024: List of celebrities who made their debut, from Ed Sheeran to Lily Gladstone

Met Gala 2024 has come to an end. Formerly known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, the event is typically held on the first Monday of May each year and serves as a yearly fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Met Gala 2024, titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, featured approximately 250 items. Its official dress code was “The Garden of Time” from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection in New York City.

Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny hosted the Met Gala 2024. Model Ashley Graham, producer La La Anthony, and actor Gwendoline Christie co-hosted the event.

This year, many popular celebrities made their Met Gala debut, and have received widespread attention. This article takes a look at them.

List of celebrities to make their debut in Met Gala 2024

1. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri walks the carpet (Image via Instagram @ayoedebiri)

Ayo attended her first-ever Met Gala in 2024. The newly discovered fashion icon, who recently won an Emmy for her outstanding performance in The Bear which premiered on Hulu, ruled the red carpet during awards season. She wore a Loewe ensemble paired with Boucheron jewelry, capturing the essence of the "The Garden of Time" dress code.

2. Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine at Met Gala 2024 (Image via Getty Images)

Wth the success of Red, White & Royal Blue and Mary & George, Nicholas Galitzine has become one of the most demanded young performers. The Idea of You, in which Galitzine stars opposite Anne Hathaway as Hayes Campbell, debuted on Prime Video just days before the Met. Nicholas attended the Met wearing a black Fendi suit adorned with silk flowers.

3. Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone at Met Gala 2024 (Image via Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone debuted on the legendary red carpet on Monday after a blockbuster awards season honoring her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. The actress looked stunning in a black gown and cloak by Gabriela Hearst, accessorized with star-shaped jewels. To complete the ensemble, she added a moon-shaped silver hair clip.

4. Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell makes her red carpet arrival (Image via Getty Images)

The Canadian actress Taylor Russell is the lead star of Bones and All. She is also a global ambassador for Loewe and was featured in a company commercial. She made her Met Gala 2024 debut, donning Loewe.

5. Stray Kids

The Stray Kid members make their debut (Image via Getty Images)

While several K-pop artists, such as Johnny from NCT, Jennie (2023), and Rosé (2021) of Blackpink, have attended the Met Gala, no group until today has ever shown up together while sporting the same designer. The Stray Kids' members debuted red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala wearing custom Tommy Hilfiger ensembles.

6. Karol G

Karol G is rapidly shattering streaming records with her recent album, Contigo. The Latin pop star debuted her red carpet at the Met Gala 2024, looking stunning with prosthetic elf ears and a sheer Marc Jacobs gown, covered in enormous crystals.

7. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph makes her red carpet arrival (Image via Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's remarkable performance in The Holdovers won her an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA this year. This was Randolph’s first time attending the Met Gala.

Randolph walked the Met Gala red carpet wearing a custom navy GAP gown by Zac Posen. The dress had a spectacular train, flared bell sleeves, and a sculpted bodice.

8. Greta Lee

Greta Lee makes her debut in the 2024 Met Gala (Image via Getty Images)

Greta Lee attended the Met Gala for the first time and wore Loewe. She has been working with the house and JW Anderson for an incredible red carpet year.

The 2024 Met Gala attire she wore was based on J.W. Anderson's Spring Summer 2023 women's collection. Lee chose a translucent white lace column dress, with tiny white flowers attached throughout.

9. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran debuted his Met Gala 2024 outfit alongside FKA Twigs and Cara Delevigne in one of Stella McCartney's creations. The 33-year-old singer wore a light blue suit. The whole group was wearing Stella McCartney, supporting sustainability.

10. Mike Faist

Mike Faist at the 2024 Met Gala (Image via Getty Images)

Mike Faist demonstrated there are multiple ways to perceive a garden. The Challengers star looked stunning in off-white slacks, round-toed black shoes, a black Loewe tuxedo jacket, and a white shirt.

Every year, several sponsors fund the Met Gala. Condé Nast, Loewe, a high-end Spanish fashion brand, and TikTok sponsored the event this year.