The highly anticipated Met Gala 2024 is set to take place on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 6 pm ET, at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art in the heart of New York City. Originating in December 1948, courtesy of the visionary fashion publicist, Eleanor Lambert, this illustrious event has become an enduring symbol of the intersection between art, fashion, and celebrity culture. The annual event is held on the first Monday of May.

This year, the dress code is "The Garden of Time," and attendees are poised to transport fans into a realm where imagination intertwines with innovation. From A-list celebrities to influential designers, the Met Gala 2024 promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Vogue presents the official live stream with co-hosts Derek Blasberg, La La Anthony, and Chloe Fineman narrating the glitzy event.

Met Gala 2024: Streaming time for all countries explored

The excitement for Met Gala is at an all-time high this year. Here are the streaming details based on different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 7 8:30 am Central European Time (CET) May 7 12:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) May 6 10:30 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST) May 7 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET) May 6 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT) May 6 2:30 pm

Vogue will livestream the Met Gala, and fans will be able to witness the event via its digital platforms, and TikTok, and YouTube as well. The event can also be enjoyed via NBC's streaming platforms, including Peacock.

Guests and hosts at the Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024 features a star-studded roster of attendees, panelists, and hosts. Renowned panelists, including Victoria’s Secret model Lili Aldridge, esteemed reporter Zuri Hall, and fashion authority Zanna Roberts Rossi, are set to hold discussions. Notably, designers Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano will enrich the discourse as rotating panelists.

Zendaya makes a triumphant return after five years, alongside the iconic presence of Anna Wintour. Joining them are icons, Jennifer Lopez, the enigmatic Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, adding a fresh dynamic to the gala's prestigious hosting ensemble. These celebs are the co-chairs of the event.

The Met Gala 2024's new exhibition explained

This year's Met Gala holds an exhibition with a theme called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." It's not just for the show; it's the theme of an exhibit by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue.

The theme relates to waking up to something beautiful that's been asleep for a while—fashion that's been forgotten or overlooked. To fit the theme, guests are supposed to dress in "The Garden of Time," which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 story.

Anticipation for the Met Gala 2024 is reaching its peak as the event unfolds. With its innovative theme, this year's gala promises to be a mesmerizing blend of art and style.

Distinguished guests and hosts, including Zendaya and Anna Wintour, will ensure an evening filled with glamour and intrigue. Get ready to witness the magic of fashion history come to life at the Met Gala 2024.