The Voice season 25 first premiered in February and started with the Blind Auditions which were followed by Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows. Now that the competing participants have cleared all these stages, the top nine artists have made it to the semi-finals. At the same time, the rest are eliminated from the Emmy award-winning singing competition series.

In episode 18, the remaining nine contestants were given a chance to save their place in the competition by performing live in front of The Voice judges and mentors Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire.

The Voice season 25 episode 18 titled Live Semi-Final Performances released exclusively on NBC at 8 pm PT/ET on Monday, May 13, 2024. The episode synopsis reads:

"The top nine artists perform hometown dedications in front of coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire for their chance at a spot in the live finale; viewers have the chance to vote for their favorite artist overnight."

What happened on The Voice season 25 episode 18?

On season 25 episode 18, the top nine contestants had to perform live and dedicate a song to their hometown, something that reminds them of family and friends. The first artist to sing White Horse by Chris Stapleton on stage was Josh Sanders from Team Reba. Josh's powerful performance grabbed the audience's attention.

Reba was impressed by his high notes and vocal range, and John, on the other hand, praised Josh for his vulnerability and channeling emotions while singing.

Next up was Madison Curbelo from Team Dan + Shay, she sang Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper and gave her own unique “90s Disney soundtrack" twist to the song. Her performance was labeled as "angelic" and "radiating light."

Season 25 contestant Serenity Arce from Team Chance covered We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) by Ariana Grande. This song choice suited her vocal abilities and focused on her high points, adding to the uniqueness of the song.

Meanwhile, another Team Chance member Maddi Jane brought a pop-star vibe to the stage by singing Greedy by Tate McCrae. Her dance choreography while singing simultaneously made a lasting impression on the judges.

Toward the end of The Voice season 25 episode, Team Legend's Nathan Chester sang Try a Little Tenderness. His performance got a standing ovation from the coaches. John told Nathan to be proud of how far he had come in the competition and that his improvement was applaudable.

Next up was Bryan Olesen who performed Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) by Phil Collins, in which it was evident that Bryan was personally connecting to the lyrics. The concluding two performances were from Dan + Shay's Karen Waldrup and Team Reba’s Asher HaVon who sang Stay by Sugarland and Irreplaceable by Beyonce respectively.

Reba was moved away by Asher's performance which brought tears to her eyes. Meanwhile, Bryan's individuality was shining through his vocal range.

The last singer to perform on The Voice stage was Tae Lewis who covered Amazed by Lonestar. Tae earned the instant save last week, securing his position in the competition.

Stream The Voice season 25 on NBC.