Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover relationship timeline explored as country singer announces pregnancy

American country singer Brooke Eden recently announced pregnancy with her wife, Hilary Hoover, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Married since 2022, they are now expecting their first child. The singer shared that they were moved to tears upon learning about the pregnancy.

Hilary Hoover, with a due date scheduled for November 7, 2024, revealed that the couple is now entering their second trimester. As reported by PEOPLE, the couple began dating in 2015, got engaged in 2021, and tied the knot the following year, in 2022. In a 2023 interview with the news outlet, the singer mentioned their plan to freeze their eggs.

Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover announced their pregnancy, about two years after getting married in Nashville

The Act Like You Don't singer Brooke Eden and her wife, Hilary Hoover, recently shared the news of their pregnancy in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, which was published on Mother's Day on May 12. The couple revealed how emotional they were when they first learned about the happy news. Eden said,

"I looked at the [pregnancy test] about a hundred times, and then of course we were waiting to confirm it a hundred percent with the doctor. And when we got that news, we were both so elated and just the happiest ever."

Hoover further added:

"We’re just on the other side of the first trimester, sliding into [the] second [trimester[ right now. I had a rough few weeks, but other than that, I’m feeling great."

As reported by PEOPLE, the couple, who have been in a relationship since 2015 and married each other in August 2022, currently reside in Nashville, where they also tied the knot. In the interview, Hoover shared that she first met Brooke Eden in 2015.

The couple further added that they always believed that kids would make a significant part of their love story.

Eden shared,

"The very first day that I met [Hilary], I told her she was meant to be a mom. [Hilary] just had such the most natural maternal instinct. We’ve known from the very beginning that we wanted to start a family together."

She added that while they had plans of becoming parents someday, the process was just left to start. However, it began last year in February, when they actively started visiting the Nashville Fertility Center. During the recent interview, Hoover shed light on the fact that a couple has to consider a number of factors before deciding to have a child, especially as a gay couple.

Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover decided to start trying to have a child last year

In the exclusive interview, Hilary stated that while they had considered other options like adoption and IVF before, they settled on attempting to conceive with their own embryos. They both decided to freeze their eggs last year. In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, the country musician said,

"Hilary, my wife, is getting her eggs taken out in two weeks, and I'll be getting mine in two months to be frozen so that we can just be ready for whenever we're ready."

Brooke Eden further added that she was elated and that her marriage with her wife was "her favorite thing" and the "biggest blessing." In the latest exclusive interview, Hoover additionally mentioned that they both agreed to opt for an anonymous sperm donor to conceive. She continued:

"We both wanted to try an egg retrieval, and basically if we got a few embryos out of that, then we were going to try to get me pregnant. I’ve always wanted to carry a baby."

Hoover added that Brooke Eden had not been particularly concerned about getting pregnant all this time. According to her, this made the decision about who would carry the child easier. She further mentioned that the couple already knew that it would be her who was going to be pregnant, not Eden.

The American Dreamin' singer revealed that while growing up, she never thought that she would get married and, thus, expected to adopt. Brooke Eden further recalled the time when she thought she'd be a single mum, and continued,

"Then I met [Hilary] and it was just like, 'Wait a second. I get to fall in love with my surrogate. She gets to be my wife and carry my baby.'"

Both Hoover and Eden revealed that they did not expect the former to get pregnant that fast, even though the process had started. Eden mentioned that the first transfer took place in February 2024, and that was when Hoover conceived. The couple are now eagerly waiting to welcome their child, by the end of the year.