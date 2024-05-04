"One more than 4" — Brenton Thwaites expecting fifth child with partner Chloe Pacey

Australian actor Brenton Thwaites recently announced that he and his partner, Chloe Pacey, are expecting their fifth child. The 34-year-old star, known for his roles in The Giver and Titans, shared the news on Instagram on May 2, 2024.

In his post, Brenton Thwaites humorously reflected on the growing family as he wrote:

"The eye of the storm. Me: have the baby already… Her: PO. open your eyes for once in a photo…#5. Five. One more than 4. F’n hell."

The actor expressed his pride and gratitude towards Pacey, praising her strength and "unapologetic" nature. He labeled her to be a great mother showing her resilience and the joy of their expanding family.

Brenton Thwaites shows excitement to welcome his fifth child with partner Chloe Pacey

In the same Instagram post, Brenton joked about not only the impending arrival of their fifth child but also teased the possibility of a sixth.

"So proud of you for being unapologetically you and a great mum/baby-maker! @chloepacey #6 will be a walk in the park. Kidding (unless you’re keen?) … 😉😎💪🏽🍷❤️," wrote Brenton.

Brenton and Chloe, who have been together since 2015, share four children: Birdie, 8, Peppa, 6, Rosie, 4, and Banjo, 2. In an October 2023 episode of her podcast, The Road to Wisdom, Chloe mentioned that their family expansion has been both "planned and unplanned," reflecting their open and joyful approach to life.

She stated that their family has grown over the years, with the couple welcoming a new child approximately every two years "almost to the month". She also elaborated humorously on the fact that the fifth child follows the tradition and maintains the streak.

Chloe revealed on her podcast that the conception occurred on the night Brenton proposed—July 26, 2023—a night filled with celebration and joy stating,

"We conceived that night, because it was a very exciting time."

Chloe humorously noted in her podcast:

"It turns out I did get pregnant, I did conceive then," confirming the special timing of their upcoming child's conception.

Chloe also shared insights into the family’s approach to parenting, explaining that they have never actively avoided pregnancy. She described their family planning as simultaneously intentional and spontaneous.

'When I say it wasn't a planned thing, it was a planned thing, but it wasn't a planned thing at the same time," added Chloe.

According to Daily Mail, the couple began dating in 2015 during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Brenton Thwaites's upcoming movie

Brenton Thwaites has been a part of blockbuster movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, where he played Henry Turner, and Maleficent as Prince Philip. He has also starred in prominent roles in The Giver and Gods of Egypt.

Brenton Thwaites' upcoming project is We Bury the Dead. It is directed by Zak Hilditch, who is best known for Netflix Original Films like Rattlesnake and 1922. This film promises to be an enthralling narrative with a stellar ensemble cast including Daisy Ridley and Mark Coles Smith, and is backed by Screen Australia.

We Bury the Dead is set to kick off production in the Great Southern region of Western Australia, utilizing local talent and scenery to enhance the film's visual and narrative appeal.