Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to officially be a reboot, Johnny Depp's involvement remains uncertain

The future of Pirates of the Caribbean has been one of the major focuses of the fandom for a while now. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke to ComicBook.com and gave fans some clarity as they revealed that the movie will be finally moving forward and that it will not be a sequel.

After a great run with the initial trilogy, the franchise failed to maintain the graph after Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. However, despite the response from critics, both films managed to do very well at the box office.

Fans now await the next title in the franchise as Bruckheimer revealed that the team was going to "reboot Pirates."

Johnny Depp may not return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Expand Tweet

As producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke to the publication, they stated that the upcoming film will be a hard reboot. However, this creates questions about Johnny Depp's involvement in the project, which became a controversial topic after the highly publicized court case and trial.

Johnny Depp's portrayal of Jack Sparrow has widely been billed as one of the greatest seen in the genre. Moreover, some believed that even when the story of the latter films failed to impress, Depp remained a crucial cog in making them work at the box office.

However, a lot has changed since the days of Dead Men Tell No Tales. This includes assault allegations on the actor by his former partner, Amber Heard, and a subsequent trial, which led to a row with the production house.

Expand Tweet

This increases the uncertainty surrounding Depp's return as Jack Sparrow. Bruckheimer also told ComicBook.com that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 would be a reboot as it spares the team from having to "wait" for certain actors.

"We're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors," the producer said.

This hints that the studio will be looking for new actors, especially since it's a reboot and there may not be room for Jack Sparrow anymore. Further information has not been revealed as of this writing and more details about Pirates of the Caribbean 6 should emerge soon.