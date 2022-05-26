Will Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial verdict come out tomorrow? (May 27, 2022)

The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial has reached its closing stages, with the final date of the hearing set for May 27, 2022. The trial, which began on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia, has lasted for 23 days inclusive of Thursday, May 26, with bizarre twists and turns along the way.

Johnny Depp is facing off against his ex-wife Amber Heard in a civil lawsuit for defamation in this highly televised trial. Depp and Heard were married for 15 months, and evidence suggests that it was not a happy marriage. Multiple allegations have surfaced against both parties since their divorce, finally culminating in a lawsuit.

Johnny Depp claims that he lost his role in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise because of Heard's Washington Post op-ed where she called herself a survivor of domestic violence and implicated Depp in the process even without mentioning his name.

The trial is on the verge of ending, with lawyers from both sides ready to give their closing statements in these last two days.

Can we expect the verdict to be delivered on Friday, May 27, i.e. tomorrow?

The case will complete its 24th day on Friday, May 27, 2022. Judge Penney Azcarate has recently confirmed that jury deliberations will begin immediately after the closing arguments conclude on Friday. The trial was originally set to conclude a week back on May 19, but the day was postponed due to the emergence of new evidence.

So far, the trial seems to be going on schedule with closing arguments from both sides set for Friday, May 27. After the closing arguments, the jury will be given time to decide their stance and deliver a decision.

Although there is a chance that the jury will deliver a decision on the same day, there is no such guarantee. The jury is expected to give the verdict only when they are ready. Realistically, they can take as long as they want to arrive at a decision.

As viewers of the trial, it is tempting to hope for a verdict on Friday itself, but that might lead to disappointment.

Amber Heard's last-minute request regarding the jury

In a surprising turn of events, Amber Heard has made a last-minute request that the names of all the seven jurors participating in the trial be sealed for one year following the conclusion of the trial. This means that the court will not reveal the names of the jurors after the trial concludes.

However, it does not necessarily mean that the jurors will be forbidden from revealing their identities in public. Any juror can voluntarily reveal their identity after the trial concludes if they so wish.

The request came after Johnny Depp took to the stand on Thursday, May 26, and alleged that Amber had assaulted him while they were on their honeymoon on the Orient Express. His testimony came after Kate Moss's deposition in favor of Johnny Depp and his character. Depp said:

"Ms Heard hit me...I had a sort of shiner [black eye], but it all ended and everything got fine again."

The case has already had its fair share of surprises, but it looks like the final day may have a few last-minute twists waiting.

Where to watch the Johnny Depp x Amber Heard trial live?

You can catch the trial live on multiple platforms. Several outlets are going live on Youtube to broadcast the trial, including Sky News, Law & Crime Network, and Court TV. It will also be available live on the websites of Law & Crime Network and Court TV.

