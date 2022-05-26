Video of Amber Heard laughing in court while Johnny Depp describes how she cut his finger off goes viral

On Wednesday, Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand in his defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor insisted that he never physically assaulted his wife. He shared incidents of abuse on her end. Netizens were left in fumes after they noticed Heard smirking and laughing in her seat as Depp described an incident where he lost a part of his finger.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star returned to the stand for his rebuttal argument, where he described an incident that led to a severed fingertip in Australia. Johnny Depp described the way Heard threw vodka bottles at him. The actor claimed that the first time she threw the bottle at him, it went over his head. The second bottle, thrown in his direction, hit his hand. This led to Depp's fingertip being severed. He said:

“She had thrown a bottle of vodka and smashed my, smashed and cut my finger off.”

As Johnny Depp explained how the bottles were thrown at him, Heard was seen laughing as she spoke to her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft. Netizens were enraged to see her behavior in court. During Depp’s testimony, the Aquaman actress was also seen smirking and attempting to hide a wide-mouthed grin.

Johnny Depp describes other instances of abuse during rebuttal

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor also recalled his honeymoon with his ex-wife on the Orient Express in 2016. A photo of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard posing with the train’s staff was shown in court. The actor said that he had a “shiner.” He stated:

“I had a sort of shiner, but it all ended and everything got fine again. We'd go to dinner.”

While describing their honeymoon, the actor said that there were times when things were “agreeable” and “nice” between the pair, but there were also instances when “something had become dissatisfactory” for Heard, and she would “start the rant.”

When Depp was asked to explain how he obtained the black eye, Heard’s team objected. After being overruled, Depp continued:

“Miss Heard hit me, is that better?”

🇮🇪💖AL_Izzy92💖🇮🇪 @AishaL92 #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial #AmberIsALiar Ladies and gentlemen, this is Amber Heard laughing at the memories of her abusing her sister...I tell you she has a face I'd love to mess up Ladies and gentlemen, this is Amber Heard laughing at the memories of her abusing her sister...I tell you she has a face I'd love to mess up 😡😡 #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial #AmberIsALiar https://t.co/UKWmg4r81q

During Depp’s testimony, he also described instances when Heard not only physically abused him but also her sister Whitney Henriquez. The actor claimed that he recalled Heard grabbing her sister to “push her around.”

Speaking of the allegations of physical and se*ual assault thrown towards him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, he stated they were “insane.” He added:

“Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false.”

Depp also admitted to never committing either of those acts “in his life.” He also expressed that no matter what happens in court, he has always spoken honestly about traumatic things that he has apparently carried on his back for six years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das